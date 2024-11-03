A number of football supporters have shared their experiences of The Valley, a stadium which has the third-highest capacity out of every ground in League One.

Only Birmingham City's St Andrew's and Bolton Wanderers' Toughsheet Community Stadium can hold more supporters than Charlton Athletic's The Valley, which has a capacity of 27,111.

More than 24,500 supporters were in SE7 to watch the Addicks' 2-2 draw against Wrexham earlier this season, although the average attendance at The Valley so far during the 2024/25 campaign is much lower than that, as per Transfermarkt.com.

Average attendances at The Valley (Transfermarkt) Season Division Average attendance 2023/24 League One 13,481 2022/23 League One 13,436 2021/22 League One 15,592

Charlton and Leyton Orient are currently the only London clubs in the third tier, so any supporters that are eager for an away day in the capital are likely to be tempted by a trip to The Valley.

Let's take a look at what people have had to say about their experiences at The Valley on TripAdvisor.

There are mixed reviews of The Valley on TripAdvisor, with some visitors having enjoyed a good day out at the football while others seemingly had less enjoyable experiences.

One away supporter, 'Warby', who would likely have been in the Jimmy Seed Stand, left a three-star review in January 2020, describing The Valley as an "older ground with a good atmosphere".

Another visitor, 'Keira S', gave the stadium a four-star review, and left a positive insight into her experience of a matchday in SE7.

"Local team, lovely vibes and always a decent game! Great to support, fans clearly are there because they love the team. Fun day out, food and drink are good as well," she commented.

However, some other fans were less impressed after their visits to The Valley.

'Jake C', from Greater Manchester, was not happy after he attended a game in December 2023, stating that the ground had "miserable beer for a miserable stadium".

"The one available lager on draught (grolsch) tasted like urine and the club had the cheek to charge £6 a pint. The away end was falling apart and the taps didn't work in the toilets," he wrote.

Perhaps the worst description of The Valley on TripAdvisor was left by 'Nicknackhill', who described the ground as "unpleasant and odorous" alongside a one-star review.

"Been going here for a few years now but I'm finally fed up of the third-rate football played in a fourth-rate stadium," he explained.

"I think I'll go and watch the Palace."

Charlton Athletic have made recent improvements at The Valley

While some supporters were clearly left unimpressed by The Valley during the last few seasons, it must be noted that there were improvements made ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

A new Fan Zone outside the West Stand, more catering options, and an improved club shop are a few things which have made the stadium better than it was in previous years.

There is also a new safe-standing section at the top of the Covered End to enhance the atmosphere in the stadium and ensure the safety of supporters in that area of the ground.

There is no doubt that there could be further improvements made, particularly in the away end, but in comparison with the majority of other grounds in League One, the Jimmy Seed Stand is one of the better away ends and the location of the stadium is not bad either - just a short walk from the train station.