Highlights Terell Thomas is attracting interest from Hungarian side Fehérvar FC, as per sources like Pete O'Rourke.

Despite playing in England all his career, Thomas could switch to Hungary, which would be a strange move.

Charlton might not be too happy if Thomas leaves, considering his consistent role in the team under different managers.

Charlton Athletic defender Terell Thomas is attracting attention from one European club, according to reports.

The defender has attracted the interest of Fehérvár FC; a team in the top division of the Hungarian football leagues. This news is coming from Pete O'Rourke, of Football Insider. Thomas' contract with the Addicks is up at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been a consistent component in Charlton's team this season, even with the change in managers. Thomas has played in 33 league matches, of which 24 were starts, at an average of 69 minutes per game, as per Sofascore.

He started his career with the Addicks, coming through the club's notorious youth system, which has produced talents such as Joe Gomez. That revolving door of potential prospects continues to this day, as 20-year-old striker Miles Leaburn is part of the current squad. He is expected to miss the rest of the season, though, after picking up a major hamstring injury which required surgery in late November 2023.

Thomas left the club, as a 21-year-old, to join Wigan Athletic, in 2017. He was with the Latics for one season before moving to AFC Wimbledon, where he stayed for three years, and then changing teams again in the summer of 2021 when he joined Crewe Alexandra.

Things didn't go as well for the defender with Crewe, and he was released in January 2022. Thomas joined Reading in March 2022 to help them with their battle to overcome a six-point deduction last season, but he wasn't able to help them stay in the Championship. The Saint Lucian international's next deal took him back home to the Valley.

Fehérvár FC: The team interested in Terell Thomas

Fehérvár are by no means a storied European club. They did compete against Real Madrid in the UEFA Cup (now known as the Europa League final) in 1985, where they lost 3-1 on aggregate.

The club's name has changed a lot in the past six years. Up until July 2018, they were known as Videoton. But, from that point on, they were known as Mol Vidi FC, as they were now being backed by an oil and gas company called Mol. This change did not please fans, and there was another switch the following season which rebranded the team to Mol Fehérvár FC.

At the start of the current campaign, in which they are third in the Hungarian first division, Mol removed its financial backing of the club, so their name was just taken out of the club's name.

Hungary switch would be an odd move for Terell Thomas

The 28-year-old has spent his whole career playing in England, and it's not like Sunderland's Callum Styles who has strong connections to the central European country.

Terell Thomas career moves (men's football) Team Date Move type Woking Aug 2015 Loan Woking Oct 2016 Loan Wigan Athletic Jul 2017 Permanent Sutton United Dec 2017 Loan AFC Wimbledon Jul 2018 Permanent Crewe Alexandra Aug 2021 Permanent Charlton Athletic Sep 2022 Permanent

Not only would Thomas moving to the Hungarian side be an odd choice, it would also be one that Charlton might not be too happy with. Often, players who were regulars with one manager can be moved to the wayside when a new boss comes in, but that hasn't happened to him.

Could Nathan Jones look at him and go 'there may be better options out there, especially with our budget'? Quite possibly. But he's been part of this team that turned a snowballing season around, and that should garner him some favour in negotiations with the club, providing that he wants to stay.