Charlton Athletic have spent the week in Slovenia as they continue their preparations for the 2024/25 League One campaign.

Manager Nathan Jones took his Luton Town squad to the same destination ahead of their 2018/19 League One title-winning season, and he will hope that the training camp can help contribute to a similar outcome for Charlton.

The Welshman, who arrived at The Valley in February, will know that the Addicks need to improve on last season's underwhelming 16th place finish in the third tier.

A number of new signings have been brought in during the summer so far, as Jones has made the most of his first transfer window since he joined the club.

Let's take a look at a few of the latest updates regarding Charlton at the moment.

Teddy Bishop, Danny Hylton on trial at Charlton

Two unfamiliar names appeared on the team sheet last week for the Addicks' first pre-season game against non-league opposition, Dartford.

Former Lincoln City midfielder Teddy Bishop and ex-Luton striker Danny Hylton both featured during the friendly, with the latter scoring Charlton's sixth goal to round off the victory.

Bishop left the Imps this summer after failing to agree a new deal with the club, while Hylton was released by Northampton Town at the end of last season.

Hylton has previously played under Jones during their time together at Kenilworth Road.

The 51-year-old manager discussed the trialists with London News Online after the game against Dartford.

He said: "I'm having a look at Teddy Bishop. I know everything about Danny Hylton. I know what Danny Hylton can do. I don't need to look at Danny Hylton. Danny Hylton is possibly my best ever signing in terms of everything.

"We've got a lot of young strikers at the football club and if they can have the application and certain things that Danny Hylton has then they're going to have fantastic careers."

Jones has also provided an update on Scott Fraser this week, after the midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts.

Fraser did not score or assist a goal in League One during the first half of the campaign, and made the temporary move to Scotland shortly before Jones' arrival at the club.

There were rumours at the start of the summer that Fraser could return to his homeland again in this transfer window, and Jones has now provided an update on his view of the situation, via London News Online.

He said: "I know all about Scott Fraser. If I don’t know about him now then I’ve not been doing my research for the last 10 years. I know exactly where we are with our squad.

"We’ve brought in and strengthened the midfield area. So, anyone who wants to play in that midfield area has got to be aggressive, got to be right at it. Got to show real quality. If that’s Scott Fraser then fine."

Huddersfield Town owner speaks on Alfie May's move to Birmingham City

Striker Alfie May left Charlton this summer to join Birmingham City for a fee of £775,000.

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle shared his opinion on the deal, after May opted for a move to the Midlands instead of joining the Terriers.

The American discussed the situation, via Birmingham World.

He said: "The club that got him, they weren't even thinking about him four days before that.

"I've been impressed by the fact that that club is looking at our recruitment team, and seeing what kind of moves we're making.

"What I'm going to say is we're not going to pay what that person got paid. There were a lot of rumours that went out on it, I'm not going to validate that, but it's not fair to our players in the locker room."

Jones is ready to experiment with Tyreece Campbell

Jones has confirmed that he intends to transition Charlton's 20-year-old winger Tyreece Campbell into a striker next season.

The youngster was handed a new contract at the end of the last campaign, despite Jones' preferred formation including wing-backs rather than out-and-out wingers.

Tyreece Campbell's stats for Charlton Athletic (all competitions); according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 71 6 9

Only Alfie May had more shots per 90 minutes for the Addicks in League One last season, so if Jones can make him more clinical, Campbell could be a good option up top, especially considering his blistering pace and ability to go past defenders.

Campbell scored twice after starting up front in the friendly against Dartford, finding the net once with each foot.

Jones spoke about the idea with London News Online after the game, suggesting that Hylton could help him develop in the new role.

He said: "If you look at TC (Tyreece Campbell) today up top. No one has really played him up top but that’s where we believe he’s at his best. If he can learn off good pros like Danny then they’re going to have fantastic careers."