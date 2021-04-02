Charlton Athletic team news update ahead of Doncaster Rovers trip

Charlton Athletic head to Doncaster Rovers this Good Friday lunchtime as they look to kickstart a tough run of League One fixtures with a win.

The Addicks have been a bit up and down this season but still have a really decent chance of making the top six places come the end of the campaign and that will be the aim of Nigel Adkins and his players.

Doncaster, then, is the first match in a run against promotion and play-off challenging sides and the latest team news for the Addicks sees defensive boosts but also an attacker miss out.

As per the club’s official website, Chris Gunter returned from international duty with no injury issues – as did Liam Millar for that matter – whilst Ryan Inniss is at last in contention to feature, having played for an hour in a friendly against Brentford B.

Conor Washington, though, is not fit enough to be involved against Donny with him limping off after a handful of minutes in the draw last time out against AFC Wimbledon.

The Verdict

Charlton fans will be pleased to see Inniss potentially back in the fold given the solidity he brings but it’s also a shame about Washington.

He was in fine form before the Wimbledon game and the hope will be he is not out for too long.