Charlton Athletic will be aiming to make it three wins in as many League One games when they host Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The reverse fixture at Adams Park was a 1-1 draw, with Anis Mehmeti getting on the scoresheet for the Chairboys, while the two clubs were playing under different managers.

Matt Bloomfield will still be eyeing a position in the play-offs with nine games remaining as the visitors look to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Barnsley.

Despite an improved run the Addicks' squad fitness has taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see how Dean Holden shuffles the pack.

Here, we have taken a look at the Charlton players set to miss the visit of Wycombe...

Chuks Aneke

It has been an awful season for Aneke, the 29-year-old has scored just once in one league start and ten substitute appearances and was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a serious hamstring injury sustained in late February.

Aneke has two years remaining on his contract at The Valley and Holden will be hoping he will be raring to go come the time pre-season rolls around.

Todd Kane

Kane was a rather puzzling loan addition in January from Coventry City and has been unavailable since picking up a hamstring injury on his debut.

The 29-year-old looks set to become a free agent in the summer when his deal expires at the CBS Arena, but the positive news is that he could return to full first team training at Charlton next week.

Lucas Ness

Ness, who may be a contender for the Player of the Season award despite only making 15 appearances in the league, has missed the last two matches with a patella tendon injury.

The extent of the 21-year-old's injury has not yet been learnt, but it appears likely that he will not feature again this term.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

If Blackett-Taylor does return before the end of the season it will be in the final few games.

The 25-year-old is out with a hamstring injury as well that he picked up after scoring a first half brace in a 4-1 win at Morecambe last week.

The club may prioritise the winger's recovery over rushing him back to play in a couple of end of season dead rubbers.

Miles Leaburn

Leaburn could feature on the bench but will not be in the starting XI after also sustaining a hamstring injury at Cambridge United last weekend.

The Addicks fortunes have been drastically better with Leaburn in the side this season, so supporters will be hoping it is a minor issue.

Mandela Egbo

Egbo made his return to first team action after around four and a half months out last midweek at Morecambe.

The 25-year-old was then not in the matchday 18 against Cambridge last Saturday, but did travel with the squad and was involved in some physical capacity.

It will likely be too soon for Egbo to start the game, but he could make the bench.

Terell Thomas

Thomas is unavailable while on international duty with St Lucia.

Joe Wollacott

Wollacott is unavailable while on international duty with Ghana.