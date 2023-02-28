Charlton Athletic team news: The players set to miss Peterborough United match this evening

Charlton Athletic travel to Peterborough United on Tuesday evening in aiming to make amends for back-to-back defeats in League One.

The Addicks have been beaten by Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday without scoring in their last two matches.

Peterborough United on the other hand go into the fixture in search of a third win on the bounce having scored eight goals in their last two games.

The most notable result of which came in their dismantling of Plymouth Argyle to a 5-2 scoreline on Saturday.

The Posh have looked more threatening since Darren Ferguson replaced Grant McCann in the dugout on a deal until the end of the season and they need to keep winning if they are to have any hope of bulldozing their way into the top six.

Here, we have taken a look at the Charlton players set to miss the trip to Peterborough…

Chuks Aneke

Aneke’s fitness woes continued on Saturday as the 29-year-old was stretchered off with a hamstring injury around 25 minutes after being introduced in the second half.

Aneke has made five league starts since re-signing for the Addicks on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January 2022 and unfortunately looks set for a third sustained spell on the sidelines this season alone.

Mandela Egbo

Egbo has had a stop-start first season at The Valley after arriving from Swindon Town in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been out since late October when he sustained a serious quadricep injury from kicking his own leg by accident.

There is hope that the former Borussia Monchengladbach man will return before the end of the season, but for now the Addicks are reliant on playing Sean Clare out of position.

Todd Kane

Kane has been out with a hamstring injury since his Charlton debut.

The right back came straight into the side, after arriving midway through the January window on loan from Coventry City, filling in at left back before limping off just before half time in a 2-0 win over Barnsley.

A return date remains unknown but Kane has not gone back to Coventry for rehabilitation.

Matt Penney was not in the matchday squad for the Sheffield Wednesday defeat on Saturday after Dean Holden had mentioned two players were doubtful for the match without naming names.