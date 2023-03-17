Charlton Athletic ended a five-game winless run in midweek with a 4-1 victory at lowly Morecambe.

The Addicks capitalised on some terrible defending from the Shrimps to go into half time three goals to the good before an individual error from Ryan Inniss prevented them from keeping a clean sheet.

Scott Fraser returned from a brief spell on the sidelines to score the fourth goal on the night before being substituted, presumably to save his legs for the trip to Cambridge United.

Miles Leaburn was back on the scoresheet to continue his breakthrough season in senior football while Tyreece Campbell also impressed off the right flank as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi dropped to the bench with a knock.

Dean Holden will be targeting a top half finish to generate some positivity amongst the supporter base ahead of next season, and a victory at the Abbey Stadium would build some momentum again after a challenging period for the manager and the squad.

Here, we have taken a look at the Charlton players set to miss the U's clash...

Todd Kane

Kane has been out since his debut at Charlton after arriving on loan from Coventry City in January.

The 29-year-old picked up a hamstring injury against Barnsley and has not been seen since.

Kane is out of contract with the Sky Blues in the summer and therefore will be hoping to show something in an Addicks shirt before the end of the season ahead of potentially becoming unattached.

Chuks Aneke

Aneke has had a torrid time with injuries this season, as has been the case for the most part since he signed from Milton Keynes Dons in the summer of 2019.

Aneke has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury but does have the security of two years remaining on his contract, having been brought back to the club on a three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2022.

Lucas Ness

Ness was withdrawn in the second half of the Addicks' 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley last weekend and has sustained a patella tendon injury.

The extent of the young centre-back's injury has not yet been revealed, but it would appear that his season could be in doubt.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Blackett-Taylor came off initially as a precaution against Morecambe, having netted a first half brace.

But, the 25-year-old is now a doubt to face Cambridge with the injury being worse than first feared.

The results of a scan that took place on Thursday will likely determine his involvement.