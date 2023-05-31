Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard seemingly promised so much when he arrived at the Addicks in 2020, but it didn't take long for things to go sour for the Dane.

There has been investment during his time at the club but perhaps not enough, and poor results on the pitch earlier on in the 2022-23 season saw many lose patience with Sandgaard, who became almost absent in that time.

Change could be upon us though as there is plenty of interest in purchasing the London outfit from Sandgaard, with one particular consortium having an offer accepted a number of weeks ago - but what's the latest on that particular front?

What is the latest on Charlton Athletic's takeover situation?

Perhaps worryingly for some Addicks fans, it appears that things have gone a little quiet when it comes to a potential takeover of the club.

Atlanta-based Marc Spiegel looked to be the new front-runner months ago after an American consortium led by ex-Sunderland director Charlie Methven had a deal fall through, with Sandgaard claiming that they did not comply with specific terms that had been agreed.

The consortium, which included California billionaire Joshua Friedman, submitted a new £10.5 million offer in April according to Sky Sports, although not long after it was then claimed by The Athletic that Armenian tycoon Roman Gevorkyan, as well as Robert Platek, were both keen on doing a deal as well.

Two weeks ago though it was claimed by the South London Press that the Friedman offer had been accepted and involved in the consortium will be Gabriel Brener, who was previously the owner of MLS franchise Houston Dynamo.

The aim was for a takeover to be completed for the start of June, however the latest update from Rich Cawley at the South London Press suggests that we are still a way off from seeing new owners at The Valley.

Cawley has revealed that a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has still not been signed between Friedman's group and Sandgaard, and even when that happens Friedman and his partners will need to pass the EFL's Owners and Directors Test (OADT) to be approved of any takeover.

There's no doubt that Dean Holden will be keen for a resolution to the situation so he can build his squad for the 2023-24 season, but uncertainties over the takeover could mean that construction is delayed for the time being.