Charlton Athletic fans thought they'd hit the jackpot when Thomas Sandgaard bought the club from East Street Investments in September 2020, with plenty of promises to transform the club.

Less than three years later though, the Dane is on the verge of selling up at The Valley after some failed managerial appointments and the Addicks unable to mount any promotion pushes in his time at the club.

Sandgaard has spent money during his time as the club's custodian, but perhaps not enough to satisfy the Addicks fanbase and for the fourth time in as many years, Charlton are set to have a different owner in the near future.

What's the latest on a takeover for Charlton Athletic? Several names have been linked to a takeover of the third tier English outfit in recent months, but one name in particular is set to win out in the race and that is Joshua Friedman.

The South London Press reported on June 5 that Friedman, whose bid had been accepted a number of weeks ago, had signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement for the club and Sandgaard had counter-signed it, meaning that a deal was all-but done.

From there though, EFL approval is needed and for all relevant parties to pass the Owners and Directors Test and that doesn't just happen overnight, so even though it has been over a week since a SPA has been signed, it will clearly take a bit longer for the new ownership to be put in place.

And South London Press reporter Rich Cawley updated supporters on Wednesday to state that the whole process should take between six and eight weeks after a SPA is signed, meaning that it could be another month or so before Friedman and co are on board at The Valley.

Who is part of the consortium purchasing Charlton Athletic?

The aforementioned Friedman seems to be at the head of affairs - he is the co-founder of a Los Angeles-based hedge fund named Canyon Partners and in 2019 their Assets Under Management was estimated to be worth $17.8 billion.

Also involved in the group - named SE7 Partners - is Gabriel Brener, who has experience in football with MLS franchise Houston Dynamo as their owner between 2015 and 2021 and reports suggest a net worth of around $350 million.

Then there is Charlie Methven, the eccentric former Sunderland part-owner who played a starring role in the Netflix documentary 'Sunderland Til I Die' about the Black Cats - he is not very well received on Wearside but looks set to play a major role with SE7 Partners and has been longing for a deal for months after his previous attempts earlier in 2023 collapsed.