Charlton Athletic have had another underwhelming season, as they languish in mid-table ahead of the final few months.

Whilst that can’t be put on current boss Dean Holden, who has excelled since his appointment, the reality is that the Londoners expected to be in a position where they could challenge for promotion.

The main reason for their failings, in the eyes of many, comes from the ownership situation, with Thomas Sandgaard having made a series of mistakes since he took control.

However, he is open to selling, and talk of his exit has dominated 2023 for Charlton fans.

Will Thomas Sandgaard sell Charlton?

There has been plenty of interest in the Addicks, although some parties are more serious than others. Yet, it’s clear that Sandgaard will sell the League One club, having held talks with many bidders.

One of those included a consortium that involved Charlie Methven, a former figure involved at Sunderland, but that fell through, and despite differing claims from those involved, any dispute between them and Sandgaard won’t impact a sale.

But, it’s still not a straightforward deal to do, as is often the case with football clubs, and any Charlton sale is complicated by the stadium and the training ground, as they aren’t owned by Sandgaard.

American businessman Marc Spiegel is now the frontrunner, and in advanced talks with Sandgaard. There was encouraging news for the club when Holden signed a new, extended contract recently, indicating he is happy with the direction the club are heading.

When can Charlton expect an answer?

The latest news indicated that Charlton fans could expect an answer on whether Spiegel has been successful by mid-April. It’s a lengthy process that will require a lot of work from the EFL, who need to conduct the right checks, along with Spiegel, who will carry out his own due diligence.

Pleasingly for Charlton, even though they can’t push for promotion, they aren’t in any danger of relegation. Of course, if the club were in a vulnerable position, it would seriously impact any prospective sale, as values change depending on what division a side is in.

For now, Holden and the players will be concentrating on maintaining their excellent current form as they seek to end the season on a high. If a positive verdict is delivered in the coming weeks, it could mean all connected to the club look ahead to the 23/24 season with a lot of optimism.