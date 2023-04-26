On the pitch, the end of the League One campaign has been a mixed one for Charlton Athletic.

In their last ten league outings, for example, the club have won five, drawn two, and lost three.

That form sees the club sitting 11th with just two league matches remaining, and a top half finish is very much a possibility.

Achieving that feat would be a good stepping stone heading into next season, when, you'd like to think, the club could perhaps start to think about challenging for the play-off places.

Of course, much will depend on whether or not the proposed takeover of the club goes through, with no clarification on the matter at present.

What is the latest news on the Charlton takeover?

Fortunately, though, in recent days, there has been plenty of talk of the takeover in the press, providing some crucial updates.

First and foremost, a Bloomberg article yesterday explained that Marc Spiegel, Charlton's prospective buyer, was seeking investors for the project.

The article claimed that 'Football Strategies Group' - Spiegel's bidding company - have signed a potential £11.6 million deal for the Addicks, with the group then looking to invest a further £20 million.

In the article, Spiegel is quoted by Bloomberg as saying: "Our ambitions are more than just purchasing a club,”

“We want to elevate the club, expose it to a new audience and win on the pitch.”

On top of the Bloomberg article, local journalist Richard Cawley also offered another update yesterday.

Indeed, according to Cawley, a spokesperson for Spiegel says that it looks as though the deal to takeover the club could be closed this week, with negotiations having continued despite their exclusivity period with Thomas Sandgaard having expired.

Is Charlton's takeover likely to happen?

The latest updates certainly make it feel as though we are currently the closest we have been with regards to Spiegel's takeover having been completed.

However, naturally, when things have taken as long as they have done, and with Spiegel calling out for investors, there is still a bit of skepticism in the air.

If it does go through, for Charlton's sake, you just hope the owner has the money to not only keep the club afloat, but also help mount a promotion push.

The club have been subjected to far too much third tier mediocrity in recent seasons.