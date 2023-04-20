It has been a disappointing campaign for Charlton Athletic this season, as they face another season in League One.

The Addicks started the season under the guidance of Ben Garner, but with a run of poor results and a worrying league position, he was dismissed, and Dean Holden was brought in as the new manager.

Holden has managed to turn things around at the club with a much improved second half of the season, but Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing by Ipswich Town will not have gone down well with the Charlton faithful.

Charlton currently sit in 10th place, which is realistically the highest place they can finish this season, but with a number of teams behind them, they still have a fight on their hands to finish in the top 10.

However, as the focus switches to next season, Charlton and Holden will be hoping that the club’s takeover saga has ended, and they are under new ownership.

Here at FLW, we have taken a look at the latest news regarding the takeover to see if there has been any updates.

What is the latest with the Charlton Athletic takeover?

The takeover talk at Charlton began back in February, when the current owner of the Addicks Thomas Sandgaard pulled out of a deal to sell the club.

It was reported that Sandgaard was going to sell a 90% stake in the club to former Sunderland director Charlie Methven.

In then emerge in the same move that American businessman Marc Spiegel had begun talks to buy Charlton, despite the fact Methven was considering legal action.

It was reported last month by Alan Nixon that there was no significant update in Spiegel’s attempt to buy the club, but he remained in talks. It was suggested that there might be a deadline of the middle of April for a deal to be agreed.

However, speaking at the end of last month, Charlton’s Chief Executive Peter Storrie said it was impossible to put a timeframe on the conclusion of the talks with Spiegel.

The American is in a period of exclusivity with the club, and Storrie has been brought in to help negotiate a deal after Sandgaard pulled the plug on Methven and his consortium.

Storrie told the South London Press last month: “I don’t honestly know where April came from. I’ve got no idea when it will be. It will be when it is finished – that’s really the only answer I can give because these things do drag on.

“At one stage I went through three of these – different owners – in six months (at Portsmouth). I’ve gone through quite a few of these types of situations, and it’s very, very difficult to put a timescale on it.

“Due diligence is continuing, and it’s all going well. But we can only do so much each day, in terms of the information. We send it, and they come back with more information. In that aspect I don’t know how much more there is to come back from Deloitte, who are doing the due diligence for Marc.

“Once that gets concluded – when things are finalised and there is an SPA, sales and purchase agreement, then you’ve got the situation of the EFL requirements, in terms of the fit and proper persons and also on the financial side.

“If people are outside of the country, which these people are, then it is a longer period. I’m working for Thomas but also in conjunction with Marc as well, in terms of looking at everything – forecasts for the rest of this year and a budget and target for next year.”

Since this news, there has been no further update in regards to Charlton’s takeover process, and with the mid-April deadline being shut down, it seems this could possibly drag on into the summer.

Holden will be hoping the takeover talk doesn’t affect his plans going forward into the summer transfer window.