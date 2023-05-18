Charlton Athletic earned a 10th place finish in the League One table this season.

The Addicks were unable to compete for promotion to the Championship, ending up 15 points adrift of the play-off places.

Off-field turbulence has been the bigger picture at the Valley in recent months.

Who will be the next owner of Charlton Athletic?

Here we take a look at the latest developments surrounding the club regarding the takeover process…

Accepted offer

A consortium backed by US businessman Joshua Friedman was submitted late last month.

The bid was estimated to be worth up to £10.5 million as they look to purchase the entire club.

The consortium is led by former Sunderland owner Charlie Methven, who is seeking a return to English football through Charlton.

According to London News Online, that initial offer has been improved to £12 million, which has been accepted by current owner Thomas Sandgaard.

Talks first began last December, and looked to have collapsed in February, but it now appears the club is one step closer to being sold.

Roman Gevorkyan interest

A businessman known as Roman Gevorkyan was also linked with a potential takeover of the club.

The Athletic reported an interest from the Armenian, who is also the owner of a number of other football clubs across Europe.

While it was noted that he was seriously considering an offer, it remains to be seen whether he will enter proceedings in the 11th hour with a bid to outmanoeuvre the current favourites to take over the club.

It was understood that Gevorkyan planned to make Charlton the flagship operation of his Noah Football Group fleet.

Uncertainty surrounding the Valley

Talksport has claimed that the ownership of the Valley, Charlton’s home stadium, is still under question amid the potential sale of the club.

Sandgaard managed to negotiate a 15-year lease for use of the stadium when he bought the club in 2020.

Former owner Roland Duchatelet reportedly wants £53 million in order to agree to the sale of the Valley, which is a hurdle any prospective owners may have to overcome in order to gain full control of Charlton.

This figure comes down to £46 million for Duchatelet and £7 million that would be owed to former directors.

It remains to be seen how big of a role this will play in Friedman’s bid to take over the club, but it could become a major factor.