Charlton Athletic will be looking to end the season on a high this weekend as they travel to face Cheltenham Town.

It’s been a season of disappointment for the Addicks. It started with optimism with the arrival of Ben Garner as the new manager.

However, after a run of bad results, Garner was relieved, and Dean Holden was brought in to steady the ship.

Holden has done a decent job under the circumstances he has been under; he has stabilised the club and got them back into the top half of the table.

However, many Addicks fans will hope next season can be a more positive one and for more clarity involving the club takeover.

What is the latest with Charlton’s takeover?

It has emerged that before the game against Port Vale last Saturday, there had been a development concerning a club takeover.

In February, the current owner of the Addicks, Thomas Sandgaard, pulled out of a deal to sell the club to SE7 Partners – a consortium led by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven.

The deal that was on the table was a 90% sale to Methven’s consortium, but Sandgaard pulled out of the deal, despite a period of exclusivity.

The Charlton owner then began talks with Marc Spiegel, which led to another period of exclusivity but that has now ended and Sandgaard is believed to be talking to interested parties.

According to Sky Sports News, Spiegel’s bid to buy Charlton is on the verge of collapsing, despite suggestions that a deal was agreed on the weekend.

It has now emerged that Methven has come back to the table with an improved offer for the club. The consortium has now increased its offer for the club to £10.5 million for a 100% stake.

Before this new offer from the consortium, it was reported by Alan Nixon that Sandgaard was happy to stay in his role if that what is needed and that no bid has been made that has matched his offer.

It has now emerged that Sandgaard has rejected this latest offer from the SE7 Partners, as reported by The Athletic. The report also adds that the current Charlton owner has placed a £12.5 million price tag on the club and has told Methven's group that there are other parties interested.

It seems we are still some way from a resolution, which will be frustrating for Addicks supporters with the summer window so close.