Charlton Athletic table six-figure Deadline Day offer for 23-year-old forward

Charlton Athletic have tabled a bid of £500,000 for Crewe Alexandra forward Charlie Kirk according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (08:12).

The 23-year-old has caught the eye with some strong performances this season in League One for David Artell’s side, which seemingly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Kirk has scored five goals and been on hand to provide five assists for Crewe in all competitions this season, and has played his part in their push for a top-six finish in League One.

Artell’s side are currently sat tenth in the third-tier standings, and will surely be hoping they can keep hold of Kirk for the remainder of this year’s campaign, as they challenge for promotion into the Championship.

Crewe have already had to cope with the loss of Perry Ng, who moved to Cardiff City earlier in the January transfer window.

Kirk has been with club since coming through their academy ranks, and has made 188 appearances in total for the Railwaymen, although it remains to be seen as to how much longer he’ll be a Crewe player.

Charlton are on the hunt to add to their squad on Deadline Day, as Lee Bowyer look to sign players to strengthen their squad ahead of their push for promotion back into the Championship.

The Addicks are sat seventh in the League One table after their opening 25 matches this term, and will be eager to put turn their poor run of results around at the earliest of opportunities.

Bowyer’s side are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on promotion rivals Portsmouth at The Valley, after the original fixture was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Verdict:

He could be a solid signing for Lee Bowyer’s side on Deadline Day. The Addicks have struggled in recent months, and they desperately need to put together a positive run of form if they’re to be taken seriously as promotion contenders.

Kirk has shown that he can perform to a high standard in League One as well, having caught the eye with some strong performances for Crewe.

Charlton need to sign players that are in good form, and can make a positive impact in their team at the earliest of opportunities. Otherwise, they could find themselves struggling to keep up with their promotion rivals.

This could be a smart bit of business by the Addicks.