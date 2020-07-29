Charlton Athletic table offer to defender ahead of 2020/21 season

Charlton Athletic are set to offer Tom Lockyer a new contract at The Valley ahead of the 2020/21 campaign according to London News Online.

It had previously been revealed that the centre-back could leave the club on a free transfer after their relegation into League One was confirmed.

The Addicks were beaten 4-0 by Leeds United on the final day of this year’s campaign earlier this month, which condemned them to football in the third-tier next season.

Lockyer was a regular in the Charlton team under Lee Bowyer’s management this season, and he’ll be hoping to have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

He has made 43 league appearances for Charlton this term, and only missed the other three matches due to suspension.

It is claimed that Lockyer will be presented to him by the end of the week, and the Addicks supporters will be hoping that he commit his future to the club.

Charlton will be hoping to bounce straight back into the Championship at the first time of asking, although League One’s promotion race is likely to be a closely-fought battle once again.

Do you remember which clubs Charlton Athletic signed these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Which club did Charlton Athletic sign Ben Purrington from? Blackburn Rovers Rotherham United Oxford United Swindon Town

The Verdict:

This will have been a no-brainer for the club.

Lockyer has been one of the few players to come away with credit to their name this season, and you’d imagine that there will be clubs looking to sign him ahead of the new season.

The centre-back has settled in well to the Charlton team since arriving from Bristol Rovers, and it’s clear to see that Lee Bowyer rates him highly, having started him in the majority of their matches this season.