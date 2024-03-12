Highlights Nathan Jones has revived Charlton's season, avoiding relegation and putting them in a strong position for next year's success.

With Jones' experience in the Championship, Charlton's top-six aspirations are not far-fetched, especially with their current run of form.

The Addicks' favorable run-in schedule gives them a solid chance of finishing strong, with home advantage playing a key role in their hopes.

Charlton Athletic's rebirth under manager Nathan Jones has absolutely rocketed them up the league and averted from any relegation woes - and that could set the club up for glory next season.

Dean Holden was sacked just weeks into the new season, and Michael Appleton's career at the Valley was nothing short of dreadful - a tenure that left Charlton peering dangerously close to the drop zone.

Jones has come in and turned their fortunes around, and the tangible difference has made has put confidence right back into the ranks in London. And that could set the club up for a return to the Championship next season after a four-year hiatus.

Why Charlton fans should dream under Nathan Jones

Firstly, Jones is a manager who has Championship experience in abundance and whilst his Premier League stint wasn't ideal or one that boasted longevity, there are only three other managers in the third-tier who can say they have managed in the top-flight in Garry Monk, Darren Moore and Ruben Selles.

Bar a loss to Reading in his first game, two draws against promotion chasing Bolton and Portsmouth were great results, before the highlight of his career so far in the away win to Derby showed that Jones’ credentials were more than enough to take Charlton to safety.

Draws against Lincoln and Northampton were more points added to their tally, and six points from their last two games in relegation battles against Cheltenham and Carlisle have seen the club fly up the table and avoid any notions of a shocking relegation.

Just five goals conceded in their last five games is a respectable defence to work upon, and with Jones’ style of play, Charlton could become a real outfit next season.

In fact, the Addicks are only five points off the top half with Wigan, Bristol Rovers and Northampton in their sights and the way their season is going, that may well be an achieveable target.

How Charlton could fare next season under Nathan Jones

With Jones' experience at taking Luton Town up from League Two - alongside doing most of the foundation work in getting them promoted from League One before Mick Harford led them to the third-tier title the season after - there aren't many other managers more suited to the role at Charlton than the Welshman.

Players such as Alfie May, Conor Coventry, Michael Hector and more, there are evidently players in the Charlton team that can challenge for the play-offs - and if a few acquisitions are made in the summer, there is every chance that the team that has been so close to irreparable damage this season could flip their fortunes.

League One table - as of March 11, 2024 Games Points 12. Bristol Rovers 36 49 13. Wigan Athletic 37 47 14. Charlton Athletic 38 44 15. Wycombe Wanderers 36 44 16. Exeter City 37 41

It’s been four seasons in League One for Charlton now following their relegation back in 2019/20, and having finished in the top half in two of their past three seasons, there is undeniable quality to take them into the top six - and Jones could well be the man to unlock that.

What Charlton's League One run-in looks like

Having faced Portsmouth, Derby and Barnsley already, the Addicks’ run-in in their bid to finish in the top half is quite favourable.

Away trips to Fleetwood, Exeter, Cambridge and Wycombe aren’t exactly the toughest games that a club could ask for in the grand scheme of things.

They have four home games left, and with Wigan, Stevenage, Barnsley and Shrewsbury set to travel to The Valley, there are certainly bigger challenges on home soil - though of course, they do have home advantage.