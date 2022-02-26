Charlton Athletic suffer fresh player blow ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Charlton Athletic defender Ryan Inniss is facing a fresh spell on the sidelines through injury, a report from the South London Press has revealed.

Inniss has been hampered by injury problems since joining Charlton at the start of last season, and has so far made just 29 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The centre back did not feature for the Addicks in their 2-0 defeat to MK Dons in midweek, and ahead of their clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon, it seems he could now be out of action for some time yet.

According to this latest update, Inniss will miss that clash with the Owls, after suffering a fresh thigh injury.

It is thought that it has yet to become clear whether it is a new issue, or a recurrence of a thigh problem that kept him out for several months earlier in the campaign.

Inniss is out of contract at Charlton at the end of the season, although the club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

This feels like a big blow for Charlton at a rather bad time for the club.

When he is fit and available, Inniss has the ability to be a major asset for the Addicks from a defensive perspective in particular.

As a result, losing that influence he can offer is not going to help Charlton, especially when you consider the long and challenging run of defeats they are currently on.

From a personal viewpoint as well, you do have to worry and feel for Inniss, given how much injuries have gone against him even at this early stage of his career, something that is not going to help him progress as a player.