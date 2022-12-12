Charlton Athletic subject of takeover interest from multiple parties amid update on search for a new manager

Charlton Athletic have been on the prowl for a caretaker boss following the departure of Ben Garner but a sale of the club could potentially be on the agenda, according to an update on Twitter from Alan Nixon (11/12; 8:13pm).

The Addicks are currently in limbo following Garner’s sacking, with his compensation previously believed to have been a minor barrier to sacking him but the club went ahead regardless and relieved the former Swindon Town boss of his duties.

They will now be hoping to appoint a successor as they look to climb up the division and into the promotion mix, though a finish in the top six may be too much of an ask for a side that haven’t made the best start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Think you know everything about Charlton Athletic? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jack Payne scored this season? 3 4 5 6

At this stage, Nixon believes the League One side are currently looking for a caretaker manager to take them forward temporarily.

However, a sale could be on the horizon with a leading football agency believed to be interested in purchasing the London-based outfit and current owner Thomas Sandgaard open to a sale, according to Nixon.

The same Patreon report goes on to reveal that a sale could be close with multiple parties interested in buying the club.

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see what happens because Charlton’s supporters may actually prefer to see Sandgaard remain at the helm, even though he may not be the most popular figure in the English capital.

If the agency did come in, it may not work out for the best because they may prioritise bringing their clients in over ensuring there’s the right mix of players and that doesn’t bode well for the future.

They need players to come together and combine well if they want to have any chance of being at the top end of the division, especially with the third tier becoming stronger and stronger.

Any new manager that comes in under their potential ownership needs to receive reassurances that they will have a considerable amount of power over player recruitment, allowing them to put their stamp on the first team.

In terms of their search for a new manager, it would make sense to have a caretaker if a sale is close because the new shareholders would deserve an opportunity to appoint their own man.