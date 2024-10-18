Charlton Athletic host Stockport County at The Valley on Saturday, with both sides hoping for a vital three points that could take them into the top-six in League One.

Stockport dropped out of the play-off places after Exeter City's victory over Shrewsbury Town on Thursday night, and now find themselves seventh in the table, above eighth-placed Charlton on goal difference.

A win this weekend would be hugely important for both sides, as they look to build momentum and position themselves in the promotion picture at this early stage of the campaign.

The Addicks produced an impressive performance in their most recent game before the international break, as they became the first team to beat Birmingham City in the league this season, to end a run of three straight defeats.

Stockport were held to a 0-0 draw by Wigan Athletic at Edgeley Park in their latest fixture, although the Hatters are unbeaten away from home in all competitions so far this season, so they will travel to SE7 with confidence that they can take something from the game.

Let's take a look at which players will be missing for both sides on Saturday.

Conor Coventry

Charlton will be without a few players for their game against Stockport County this weekend.

Former West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry, who has started every game in League One this season, is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Birmingham, having been adjudged to have taken too long over a free-kick in the second half.

Daniel Kanu

Teenage striker Daniel Kanu impressed for the Addicks during their win against the Blues, despite missing a couple of good chances to open the scoring in the first half, but he was forced off with an injury that will rule him out of the Stockport game.

Nathan Jones confirmed that the forward is out of contention in an interview that was posted on the club website.

"Daniel rolled his ankle so he won't be available, but it will give someone else an opportunity," said the Welshman.

Gassan Ahadme

Target man Gassan Ahadme could be in line to replace Kanu, but it remains to be seen whether he has suitably recovered from the injury he sustained against Bristol Rovers a few weeks ago.

Jones discussed the likelihood of the 23-year-old making an appearance in his interview.

"We have to be careful with Gassan as it was a blow to his body - not your typical footballing injury," said Jones.

"We've just got to make sure he's right before we put him back in, whether that's Saturday or further down the line is another thing. It's touch and go with him."

Charlton's injury concerns mean that Tyreece Campbell or Miles Leaburn could be given the nod alongside Matty Godden, depending on whether the latter is fit enough to start after recently returning from a long-term injury.

Miles Leaburn's League One stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 49 15 3

Will Collar

Stockport will also be without players for the game at The Valley on Saturday.

Will Collar, who scored a hat-trick when County beat the Addicks in the FA Cup in 2022, has been ruled out of the last two games through injury.

On-loan Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango also missed County's last two fixtures, but could potentially be in line for a return on Saturday.

Ryan Rydel

Left-back Ryan Rydel only made six appearances as Stockport won the title in League Two last season, and he is yet to feature this term as he recovers from injury. Tayo Adaramola and Ibou Touray are the players in contention to start at left-back for the Hatters on Saturday, if Dave Challinor opts to start with four at the back.

Kyle Knoyle

Right-back Kyle Knoyle is another player who has not made an appearance for Stockport so far this season due to injury, after contributing five assists in League Two last term.

Macauley Southam-Hales is also yet to feature so far this season, although one of Stockport's X account posts suggests that he was in training on Friday, so he could be in contention to play a part against Charlton.