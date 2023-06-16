Charlton Athletic are set to listen to offers for goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott this summer, according to a report from London News Online.

It is understood that Wollacott is keen to play regular first-team football in order to bolster his chances of retaining a spot in Ghana's international squad.

While Charlton would happily retain the services of the keeper for another season, they will listen to any acceptable approaches from elsewhere.

The Addicks will be able to secure a transfer fee for Wollacott during the current window as his contract at The Valley is set to run until 2025.

How did Jojo Wollacott fare during the 2022/23 campaign for Charlton Athletic?

Charlton decided to add to their options in this particular area of the pitch by signing Wollacott on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal at Swindon Town.

At the time of this particular move, Ben Garner was in charge of the Addicks.

With Garner at the helm, Wollacott was utilised on a regular basis by Charlton as he featured in 16 of the club's opening 17 league games.

Due to a finger injury that he sustained against Burton Albion, the keeper missed a chunk of action.

In the absence of Wollacott, Ashley Maynard-Brewer managed to establish himself as the club's first-choice shot-stopper.

Current Charlton boss Dean Holden opted to stick with Maynard-Brewer instead of turning to Wollacott for inspiration following the 26-year-old's return to fitness.

While Wolacott managed to claim five clean-sheets in all competitions for Charlton, Maynard-Brewer prevented his side's opponents from scoring on six occasions in 29 appearances.

Charlton opted to extend Maynard-Brewer's stay in March as he penned a three-year deal.

With Charlton seemingly open to the possibility of an exit for Wollacott this summer, it would not be at all surprising if he does end up moving on to pastures new.

The keeper has managed to gain experience in the third tier, and the fourth tier during his career to date, and thus clubs that currently reside in this division could potentially launch a pursuit for him.

As well as featuring on 18 occasions in League One, Wollacott has managed to claim a respectable total of 15 clean-sheets in 47 League Two appearances.

Before opting whether to cash in on Wollacott, Charlton ought to consider lining up a replacement who they believe will be capable of providing an adequate amount of competition for Maynard-Brewer.