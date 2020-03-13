Charlton Athletic squad’s anger revealed following Matt Southall comments

The anger of Charlton Athletic’s first-team squad has become apparent as off-field issues continue to engulf the club, with the players being told that they will likely not be paid past December.

Bowyer revealed on Thursday that chairman Matt Southall, one of the main protagonists in the latest crisis, met with the team and explained the situation to them – and what he had to say was not well received.

“The chairman stood there on Tuesday and explained the situation,” Bowyer told his pre-match press conference on Thursday, reported by the club’s official Twitter account.

“One of the main topics was ‘when will we stop getting paid’ and he said ‘December is likely when the money will run out.’ That didn’t go down well, as you can imagine.”

Charlton slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough at The Valley, with this latest crisis coming at the worst possible time.

Nimer sparked controversy on Monday night, accusing, via Instagram, Southall of wasting the club’s money on cars and apartments.

However, the chairman bit back soon after, releasing a statement via the club’s Twitter account in which he refuted the allegations and said he would be pursuing Nimer in the courts for defamation.

On Tuesday the club then also announced that Nimer had officially resigned from his role as a club director, but the Syrian replied on Instagram again, insisting that he is still in his role and would be looking replace Southall imminently.

Another statement was released on Thursday, however, in which the club seemingly through their support behind Southall.

The verdict

It is good that the club are at least being upfront with the players, but that is where the positives stop regarding this situation.

Both Southall and Nimer have behaved awfully here. It is clear that there was never any realistic working relationship between the two and that communication completely vanished after deals were signed.

From suspending a beloved member of staff to forcing the club into an embargo, both are responsible for what is currently happening. They need to grow up and sort it out ASAP.