Regardless of a disappointing draw in the first round of the FA Cup against non-league Cray Valley Paper Mills this past weekend, Charlton Athletic are coming on leaps and bounds under Michael Appleton's management.

The Addicks' new owners - SE7 Partners - dedcided to make a somewhat quick decision to part company with previous head coach Dean Holden after just five league matches of the 2023-24 campaign, with Charlton losing four of them on the spin.

Despite Charlie Methven - the ex-Sunderland chief who is part of the ownership consortium - playing a prominent role in hiring Holden in the first place last year when Thomas Sandgaard was still in charge at The Valley, he also was one of the major personnel who decided to axe him after eight months in charge.

And in came Appleton, who despite not winning promotion from League One in his managerial career so far has done good things with the likes of Oxford United and Lincoln City, but his recent stint in the Championship with Blackpool wasn't exactly stellar.

The tide has somewhat turned since his arrival in London though, with Charlton losing just twice in league action since his appointment - winning four and drawing three times.

Charlton are still five points off the League One play-off spots and are only in 11th position in the table, but there are clear improvements under Appleton, and one player who is thriving is Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Often shoehorned into a wing-back position by Holden, Blackett-Taylor has played exclusively as a winger, his natural position, and he has thrived, scoring five times and notching three assists in nine outings.

Corey Blackett-Taylor's Charlton Athletic League One Stats, As Of November 5, 2023 Appearances Goals Assists 2021-22 27 2 4 2022-23 29 8 3 2023-24 15 5 5

That form however is going to get Blackett-Taylor noticed by others, and Charlton are in a very vulnerable position when it comes to the 26-year-old's future.

Corey Blackett-Taylor's Charlton Athletic contract situation

Blackett-Taylor was only a short-term signing by the Addicks in the summer of 2021, with Nigel Adkins wanting to see if the winger could do it at League One level having been at Tranmere in League Two previously.

He impressed though and signed an extended deal until 2023, but with Charlton holding the option to extend his deal by an extra year, Dean Holden took that up late on in the 2022-23 season.

There are no more extensions left to trigger though and with Blackett-Taylor's deal now expiring in June 2024, Charlton must go back to the negotiating table if they want to keep the creative wide player any longer.

Like any in-form attacker though in the lower leagues, especially with an expiring contract, there is going to be interest in the January transfer window from clubs thinking that they could land a bargain.

Derby County were keen to raid their League One rivals for Blackett-Taylor late in the summer window, but their efforts proved fruitless - Championship scouts have been watching though with reporter Darren Witcoop revealing in late September that Hull City and Swansea had watched him in action, and they will surely be impressed with his recent form.

Should Charlton cash in on Corey Blackett-Taylor if a good offer comes in?

Charlton are set to be in a bit of a situation in January you'd imagine when they are fielding enquiries and offers for Blackett-Taylor, who is proving to be one of the more creative wingers in the division.

When the transfer window re-opens though, Aston Villa academy graduate Blackett-Taylor will have less than six months remaining on his contract at The Valley, and you can imagine that Championship clubs will try to drive a hard bargain.

The Addicks though clearly do not need to sell - they turned down an offer from a German club worth £3 million for teenage striker Miles Leaburn in the summer and SE7 Partners are clearly ambitious, so potentially losing Blackett-Taylor for nothing in the summer isn't a situation worth losing sleep over.

Of course an extended deal could be agreed before January, but the likelihood of that is slim considering the Championship scouts that have flocked, and the chance to play at that level for Blackett-Taylor will be most appealing.

Should Charlton turn down bids though and keep the winger around with an expiring contract, then they have one of League One's best wide players to try and aid their promotion challenge, so it appears to be a bit of a no-brainer of a dilemma - he must be kept unless an unlikely seven-figure offer arrives.