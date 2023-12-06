Highlights Charlton Athletic's decision to sack Dean Holden and appoint Michael Appleton as manager has paid off, with the team performing much better under his leadership.

Winger Corey Blackett-Taylor has been in impressive form since Appleton's arrival, scoring goals and providing assists for the team.

Blackett-Taylor's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and if he doesn't sign a new deal, Charlton may need to consider signing Harry Vaughan as a potential replacement due to his pace and dynamism.

Charlton Athletic's new owners made a brave call to sack Dean Holden as manager just five matches into the 2023-24 campaign, but it may have been a stroke of genius.

The Addicks have looked a different team under his successor Michael Appleton, and they have only lost two league matches out of 12 played under his management, picking up 20 points out of a possible 36.

There have been several stars that have shone since the change in the dugout, with one of those being winger Corey Blackett-Taylor - but how much longer will he be a Charlton player?

Corey Blackett-Taylor's contract situation

Blackett-Taylor's Charlton contract was due to expire this past summer, but in March, then-manager Dean Holden opted to trigger a club option to keep the winger around at The Valley for at least one more year.

At that time, Blackett-Taylor had been showing great promise under Charlton's new boss since his December 2022 appointment, but he would soon miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season through injury, and in the five league matches that Holden did manage this season, three of those had CBT at left wing-back.

He still notched two assists in that time though, but his form has gone to a new level since the arrival of Appleton.

Blackett-Taylor has scored five League One goals since Appleton's appointment, as well as grabbing three assists too - which all came in the same game against Reading in a 4-0 drubbing of the Royals at The Valley.

Good performances though are going to see Blackett-Taylor attract attention, and Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop revealed in late September that both Hull City and Swansea had sent scouts to check out the 26-year-old's performances.

With a contract that expires at Charlton in the summer of 2024 and whilst Appleton confirmed in late October that Blackett-Taylor had been offered a new deal, it remains unsigned.

And with a real chance of losing the mercurial wide player in January should that still be the case, the recruitment team at the London club need to be looking at potential replacements - and perhaps they should look no further than Harry Vaughan.

Who is Harry Vaughan? Is he a realistic signing for Charlton Athletic?

Vaughan first came to people's attention as a 16-year-old for Oldham Athletic in 2021, making his first-team debut in League Two, and he appeared in a handful of cameos, and he continued to be gradually edged into first-team football the following season when the Latics were in the National League.

By January 2023 though, Hull had picked up on his abilities despite the fact he had barely featured in the first half of the 2022-23 season, and they brought him to the MKM Stadium as a developmental signing.

The Republic of Ireland youth international probably didn't bank on being with the first-team within a few months though, and in April 2023 he made his debut for the Tigers, starting in their final five matches of the 2022-23 campaign, and in his fourth outing against Swansea he caused chaos in the opening moments to create an assist for Ben Cabango's own goal.

Despite looking exciting in pre-season for Hull under Liam Rosenior though, Vaughan hasn't had much of a look-in so far this season in the Championship, starting against Norwich City on the opening day but appearing just three times since from the bench.

Some of Hull's summer signings have pushed the 19-year-old down the pecking order, and Hull's local newspaper has claimed that it wouldn't be a shock to see him depart on loan in the January transfer window.

His pace and dynamism is exactly what Charlton will need if Blackett-Taylor holds off on penning a new contract and moves elsewhere, so the youngster should very much be on Appleton's radar - he's had success with loanees in the past, such as Brennan Johnson when at Lincoln, and he could repeat that trick again.