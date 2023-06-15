Charlton Athletic endured mixed fortunes across the 2022/23 League One campaign with a 10th-placed finish.

It came as an increase on the previous term amid a season that was the most competitive, and highest quality in the division for many years.

That said, one monumental positive arrived in the form of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who enjoyed a thoroughly impressive and productive loan spell from London neighbors Crystal Palace.

A big void has been left, though, and Charlton now face a significant call of duty in finding an adequate replacement for the 20-year-old - yet, this can be done by maximizing upon their relations at Selhurst Park.

Why is it so important that Charlton Athletic replace Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Rak-Sakyi emerged as one of the Football League's chief breakout stars last season, despite just undertaking his initiation to the senior game.

But he did not take long to adapt whatsoever by finding the back of the net on 15 occasions while laying on a further eight assists in League One.

It is all the more applaudable when you consider that he was in a team who were comfortably mid-table, yet he managed to outperform some big name players for clubs higher up in the league.

It was not only Rak-Sakyi's end product that caught the eye either, with his creativity, trickery and ability in 1v1 situations also earmarking him as a player with a genuinely high ceiling.

Unsurprisingly, the winger is primed to be plying his trade in the Championship next year, and according to The Sun, a loan switch to ambitious newly-promoted outfit Ipswich Town is nearing amid interest from both Luton Town and Cardiff City.

The calibre of some of Rak-Sakyi's admirers speaks volumes regarding both his present ability and future potential, and Charlton will need to swiftly and surely fight tooth and nail to replace him the best they can.

To do so, they should look no further than fellow Palace academy product Scott Banks.

Who is Scott Banks?

A year Rak-Sakyi's senior, the Scotland youth International was brought south of the border from Dundee United in 2020 and experienced two temporary tenures back up in the homeland with Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic in between a series of dazzling displays in Palace's youth set-up.

However, Banks truly made a name for himself across a commendable loan stint at Bradford City last term, where he contributed six goals and six assists apiece in 29 outings for the Bantams.

Evidently a player who does not succumb to pressure in high-intensity moments, Banks created a goal in each of Bradford's two play-off semi-final showdowns with Carlisle United, though his efforts could not see Mark Hughes' men through to Wembley.

Nonetheless, those performances illuminated a strong indicator of his talents, and just why he is worthy of a divisional step-up for the 2023/24 season.

Would Banks be a good fit for Charlton?

Capable as either a winger or playing off the shoulder up front, as he did many times with talisman Andy Cook at Bradford, Banks can chip in with and create goals, poses a threat from set-pieces and is also a live wire who is almost always involved in attacking plays.

These qualities surely mean that League One is a likely next destination for Banks, and Charlton will doubtlessly find themselves in a strong position to secure his signature given the connections they have built with Palace.

Roy Hodgson will look at just how effectively they developed Rak-Sakyi, and this could work to their advantage if they are to strike a loan swoop for the forward.

He may not be able to quite replicate the output of his former academy teammate, but he likely represents Charlton's best chance of doing so given the fact that a player of Rak Sakyi's quality is perhaps a bit out of their range.