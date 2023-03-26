Without knowing who is going to be owning the club when the summer transfer window rolls around it is difficult to predict what Charlton Athletic's transfer activity will look like.

It is clear that Dean Holden will do everything he can to give the Addicks the best chance of assembling a squad capable of finishing in the top six, but without significant financial backing, that has not been present in the last two windows, and a revamped recruitment team that remains an uphill task.

The Addicks have not spent any money on transfer fees in the last two windows and therefore if Thomas Sandgaard remains owner for the summer transfer window, it seems unlikely that the Addicks will have access to any transfers other than loans and frees.

Here, we have taken a look at two players that the Addicks should be having a closer look at to best position themselves for the summer...

Ed Turns

A left footed centre back was a target of Ben Garner's in the last summer window, but no such player was delivered and the Addicks have paid the price at times for that oversight.

Holden should too be looking to strengthen in that area and a left footed player would add greater balance to the backline.

Ed Turns has performed very well for Leyton Orient since arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, and should be ready to play regular League One football next season.

The 20-year-old is strong in the tackle and aerially, while being comfortable on the ball at centre back which is no surprise given his upbringing at Brighton.

In aiming to put together a promotion push for next term, Turns would be an upgrade on the current backline at The Valley and offers Holden the chance to adapt his tactics to building from the back.

Luke Garbutt

Operating in the summer window without the licence to spend transfer fees will limit the players the Addicks can consider.

Looking at a player who has been a reliable contributor at third tier level in the who could become available on a free this summer saw Luke Garbutt's name crop up.

Garbutt has gradually fallen down the pecking order at Blackpool since promotion to the Championship, but the 29-year-old could certainly provide Holden with a dependable left back option.

In his last three seasons in League One, Garbutt has chipped in with regular goal contributions from left back and with a fully firing Mandela Egbo operating on the other side, strengthening in full back positions could be key for the Addicks to replace the goals and assists they will lose when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi departs at the end of the season.

In 2018/19, Garbutt came up with four goals and as many assists for Oxford United, in 2019/20 he contributed five goals and three assists for Ipswich Town and finally in 2020/21 he came up with four goals and three assists for the Tangerines.

Garbutt and Turns would bolster the current squad list at Charlton, considering the players approaching the expiration of their contracts.