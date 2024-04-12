Highlights Cellino evaluating Charlton Athletic buy, eyeing move back into English football with potential €25m offer for his current club.

Former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino is potentially interested in a deal to buy League One club Charlton Athletic.

That is according to reports emerging from Italy in recent days.

Cellino eyeing Charlton takeover

According to Italian publication Brescia in Gol, Cellino is currently evaluating the possibility of purchasing the Addicks, with the Italian looking to get back into English football.

Cellino is currently the owner of Serie B side Brescia, and the report claims that, at present, American investors are trying to buy the Italian side.

Indeed, it is said that Cellino has been offered €18 million for Brescia, with the Italian owner asking for €25 million.

Cellino previously owned Leeds United between 2014 and 2017, as well as Italian club Cagliari prior to that.

With the above links in mind, we spoke to former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer in order to get his thoughts on Cellino being interested in the Addicks.

Palmer believes given his track record at Leeds, where he went through numerous managers, signed plenty of players that flopped and had an ongoing feud with governing bodies, Charlton supporters will be concerned by links to the Italian.

“Reports are coming out that ex-Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino is interested in buying League One club Charlton Athletic,” Palmer discussed with FLW.

“The Italian currently owns Brescia, who are seventh in the Italian second tier, but it’s said that Cellino is interested in buying another English football club.

“Cellino has received an offer in the region of 18-20 million euros from an unnamed American company to buy Brescia, but he is said to want nearer to 25m, with negotiations ongoing.

“He is interested in buying a new club, the Addicks, 15th in League One and currently owned by an American company.

“I’m sure the supporters won’t want to see somebody like Cellino coming in as the new owner of the football club.

“It’s well documented the problems he had at Leeds United when he became owner.

“So, there will be concerns from the supporters if Cellino was to buy the football club, given his recent history as owner of Leeds United.”

If indeed Charlton supporters were concerned by the reports linking Cellino to The Valley, as Palmer suspects, they will have been somewhat reassured when the club's current owners addressed the reports last night.

The owners of the club, Global Football Partners, revealed they have no intention of selling the Addicks, with Charlie Methven speaking on behalf of the group.

“Charlton Athletic is a fantastic club and will always attract interest from players, managers and even people who ultimately might want to own the club," Methven explained to the South London Press.

“Our ownership group, Global Football Partners, are intensely proud and happy to be the owners of the club and any thoughts of selling it couldn’t be any further from our minds.

“As such, we note the speculation with a wry smile and – whilst being respectful of any interest which is either lodged with us, or speculated about – we are simply 100 per cent happy and proud to be the custodians of Charlton Athletic for the medium to long term.”

It will certainly be interesting to see if this is the end of the matter, or indeed if Cellino follows up on his initial interest once a sale of Brescia is sorted.