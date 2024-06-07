Reuniting striker Alfie May with his former teammate Mallik Wilks would be an excellent piece of business for Charlton Athletic.

Charlton Athletic are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday winger Mallik Wilks, according to Football Insider.

The Addicks are competing with fellow League One clubs Reading and Stockport County for the 25-year-old.

Wilks made 15 appearances in the Championship this season for the Owls, but he failed to make any goal contributions in the league. His only goal of the season rounded off a 4-0 victory over Cardiff City in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

It is no surprise to see that Wilks is attracting interest from the third tier. The former Leeds United youngster has spent three seasons in League One during his career, achieving promotion with Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday alongside reaching the play-offs with Doncaster Rovers.

He scored once and provided five assists in 16 League One outings as Sheffield Wednesday won the play-offs during the 2022/23 season.

Wilks has an impressive personal record in League One, having scored 34 goals and provided 21 assists in 134 games in the division.

Mallik Wilks and Alfie May could reunite at Charlton Athletic

If Wilks does sign for Charlton, he will be greeted by a familiar face. Striker Alfie May played for Doncaster when Wilks spent a season on loan there from Leeds United during the 2018/19 season.

Alfie May and Mallik Wilks stats for Doncaster Rovers in League One 2018/19 (including play-offs), according to Transfermarkt Player Name Appearances Goals Assists Alfie May 36 2 1 Mallik Wilks 48 14 10

The two enjoyed a highly successful campaign under manager Grant McCann, finishing sixth in League One and reaching the play-offs.

Doncaster lost to Lee Bowyer's Charlton in a play-off semi-final that was settled on penalties at The Valley after a thrilling 4-4 draw on aggregate. Wilks provided an assist in both legs of the semi-final.

May only managed to score twice that season, but he has certainly found his shooting boots since then. The 30-year-old scored 23 goals for the Addicks this season as he picked up the golden boot in League One. Wilks enjoyed another successful campaign in League One as part of Hull's title-winning team during the 2020/21 season, scoring 19 goals and registering eight assists.

If Charlton boss Nathan Jones can reunite the pair, their familiarity with one another combined with their goal scoring ability could prove to be key in a potential promotion push.

Signing Wilks would strengthen an area Charlton are weak in

Bringing in a proven League One winger like Wilks would be a great way to fill a position that Charlton are short of options in.

Kazenga LuaLua was not retained by the club after Jones had brought the former Luton Town man to The Valley on a short-term basis during the second half of this season.

As it stands, the only winger contracted to the Addicks for next season is academy graduate Tyreece Campbell, who signed a new contract in May.

Jones touched on the fact that he was short of options in wide areas when he brought LuaLua to the club on a free transfer in March, so the Welshman will be delighted if he can bring Wilks to SE7 this summer.

Everything suggests that Wilks would be an excellent addition. He is a proven goalscorer at the level, he has never finished outside the top six in three League One campaigns, and he has experience playing alongside Charlton's most important player.