Highlights Charlton Athletic have signed 22-year-old Louie Watson on loan from Luton Town, adding more depth to their team.

Watson has limited experience in the football league, but did make five appearances for a team that was promoted to the Premier League.

The addition of Watson and right-back Tennai Watson improves Charlton's squad and provides depth in key positions.

Charlton Athletic have agreed a loan deal to bring in the young Luton Town player Louie Watson, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has penned a temporary move to SE7. The South London Press have also reported that it is a done deal.

Despite sacking manager Dean Holden, after 4 consecutive defeats in League One, and having nobody at the helm of the team, Charlton have been pushing to make more signings.

The temporary signing of the 22-year-old may not be the only piece of business that gets done before 11pm, tonight.

Who is Louie Watson?

The midfielder grew up in Croydon, South London, and he came through the established youth academy of West Ham United. He then went on to join Derby County's development setup in 2020.

After making the move to the Rams, Watson struggled for consistent game time over the next two years. This continued after being bought by Luton Town, last summer.

Over the past three seasons, he's only made 18 appearances in the second tier of English football; just seven of them where starts.

He's not got lots of football league experience. But he did make five appearances for a team that got promoted to the Premier League, and the move does add more depth to the Addicks' team.

Are Chartlon's incomings improving their squad?

Right-back Tennai Watson has signed for the club. The 26-year-old, who was with MK Dons last season, was offered a new contract by his former club. But that was rejected and he has now found a new place to call home.

Last season, he didn't play much football until November due to an injury to his hamstring. But when he returned he was a consistent figure in a poor Dons side who, ultimately, got relegated. But he was not a big contributor to this relegation; the opposite is true, in fact.

He was playing a decent way above the standard of a relegation team. According to SofaScore, he won a majority of his defensive duels, he didn't make a single error that led to a shot, in 30 games, and his passing was decent.

To add to last year's performances, he has and abundance of League One experience, and some in the Championship, as well.

The club are currently using teenager Nathan Asiimwe as their starting right wing-back. The addition of Watson adds more depth to that position.

He may not be able to give you the same levels of offensive output as someone like the 18-year-old (Watson didn't contribute a goal or assist, in the league, last year). But he should help in shoring up the squad's defence and relieving a bit of pressure from all the younger players that are being used.

His namesake from Luton will do that as well. Teenager Karoy Anderson has been occupying one of the central midfielder roles in the team for the start to the season. Even though the Luton midfielder doesn't have masses of playing time in the EFL, his arrival will add more balance and depth to Charlton's squad.