Charlton Athletic are set to complete the seven-figure transfer of Ipswich Town striker, Gassan Ahadme.

That's through a fresh update via Sky Sports transfer guru, Darmesh Sheth, who broke the story on the publication's live transfer blog on Wednesday afternoon.

Charlton are looking to build on a strong run of form under Nathan Jones, who steered the club well clear of relegation trouble after his appointment in February, losing just two of the Welshman's first sixteen matches in charge at the Valley.

With a full pre-season under his belt, the expectation from outsiders is that the Addicks will be challenging for a top-six finish this time around in League One, and the club's business so far is definitely reflecting those ambitions.

Charlton Athletic move for Ipswich Town striker

As referenced above, this latest report from Sky Sports' Transfer Centre (12:49, 03/07) states that the South London outfit are set to complete the signing of Ahadme imminently.

Darmesh Sheth has revealed that the fee mooted between Charlton and the Premier League newcomers is in the region of £1m, giving the Tractor Boys a substantial £700,000 profit on the Spanish-born, former Moroccan youth international.

The update concludes by stating that Ahadme has already completed his medical, which took place on Tuesday.

Gassan Ahadme's career so far

Despite failing to make an impression at Ipswich after initially being signed under Paul Cook in the summer of 2022, Ahadme has enjoyed other successful stints in League One with the likes of Burton Albion and Cambridge United.

Initially, the striker broke through the academy of Ipswich's bitter rivals Norwich, where he netted six times in 14 Premier League 2 appearances back in 2019/20, before being loaned out to Spanish outfit Real Oviedo and Portsmouth.

However, Ahadme's break from Carrow Road saw him move to the Pirelli Stadium in January 2022, where he scored eight times in all competitions before moving back to East Anglia just seven months' later, making just six substitute appearances, switching temporarily back to the Staffordshire outfit in January 2023, with his last goal for the Brewers being a winner against Lincoln City.

Last season, Ahadme was finally able to establish a regular place in the side under Mark Bonner, Neil Harris and, latterly, Garry Monk at the Abbey Stadium.

Gassan Ahadme's 23/24 League One Stats Total Matches Played 29 Matches Started 22 Goals 11 Goals per Game 0.4 Conversion Rate (%) 20 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 0 Touches per Game 28.9 Duels Won per Game 7.4 Average Rating 6.96 All stats as per Sofascore

He and Cambridge started the season in fine fettle, as the forward netted in consecutive 2-0 wins over Oxford United and Fleetwood Town, before failing to net in the next 16 games, before finding a purple patch of five goals in as many games between November and December, despite a changing of head coach.

Despite sustaining a foot injury in the new year, the 23-year-old featured in all of Cambridge's final nine league games, and scored thrice more, taking his league tally for the season to 11 goals.

Gassan Ahadme capture further signals Charlton Athletic's intent

This, like all of Charlton's signings so far this window, represents a shrewd piece of business and further softens the blow of losing 23-goal man Alfie May to divisional rivals, Birmingham City.

Jones has added great quality throughout the spine of his team so far this window, in the form of fellow Cambridge men Will Mannion and Luke Berry, as well as defenders Alex Mitchell and Josh Edwards.

Ahadme will also link up with the vastly-experienced Matty Godden, who's move from Coventry City was confirmed on Tuesday morning, making for an extremely exciting strike partnership in SE7.

Godden was an integral part of the Sky Blues' League One promotion back in 2020 with 14 goals in 26 games as the season was curtailed through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these additions prove Charlton's intent in 2024/25.