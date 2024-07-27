Asmir Begovic's move to Charlton Athletic is said to be nearing its completion, despite the Addicks facing strong competition from Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth.

That's according to a fresh report from transfer guru Alan Nixon via his Patreon account on Saturday morning, who has claimed that the Bosnia & Herzegovina international is set to remain in London for the upcoming campaign.

Charlton are continuing their preparations for the forthcoming League One campaign in what is Nathan Jones' first full season at the Valley after taking charge in the winter and guiding the Addicks away from relegation danger, only losing two of their final 16 outings from February onwards.

A number of changes have been made in this part of the capital in the off-season as the former Luton Town and Stoke City boss looks to mount a sustained promotion bid after his side finished last season in 16th place, 23 points behind Barnsley in the final play-off place.

And following on from a number of signings that showcase experience at League One level or above, the acquisition of Begovic on a free transfer definitely continues such a trend amid competition from those higher up the English pyramid.

Charlton Athletic closing in on Asmir Begovic coup

Reports of a move to Charlton for the 37-year-old, who recently departed Queens Park Rangers following the conclusion of his contract at Loftus Road only surfaced late in the week, with Richard Cawley of the South London Press first to break such developments.

Cawley stated that Begovic had emerged on the Addicks' radar at the beginning of the transfer window, although it remained to be seen whether any moves forward in potential talks had pressed forward since then.

Asmir Begovic's QPR Stats 2023-24 Apps 46 Goals conceded 60 Clean sheets 13 Stats as per Transfermarkt

However, it has since been revealed by Nixon that Begovic is closing in on a move across London after making 45 appearances under Gareth Ainsworth and Marti Cifuentes last season, with the former Bosnia & Herzegovina international keen to take the number one spot for the upcoming season, as well as factoring in the club's location, with it not being too far to travel for the former R's and Chelsea man.

And a space has opened up in the Charlton squad, with goalkeeper Harry Isted set to sign for League One rivals Burton Albion on a permanent basis.

Location factor costs Blackburn Rovers signing Asmir Begovic

It has been no secret that Blackburn are looking to add fresh blood into their own goalkeepers union at Ewood Park.

However, the factor of being 235 miles north of the capital is an aspect of the deal which has seemingly turned Begovic's head after reports initially broke that John Eustace was plotting a potential double move for Begovic and his former Rangers colleague, Lyndon Dykes.

The East Lancashire side have already lost the services of Leopold Wahlstedt to AGF Aarhus earlier this summer, meaning that Aynsley Pears is the only keeper in Rovers' ranks as a seasoned Championship campaigner with 74 second tier appearances to date, unlike his understudies in the form of Joe Hilton and Jack Barrett.

This is the second goalkeeper with a wealth of experience which Blackburn are set to miss out on within days of each other, as former Fulham keeper and two-time Championship promotion winner Marek Rodak is said to be closing in on a move to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League.

Begovic's arrival would send out a statement of Charlton Athletic's intentions

Despite losing the services of last season's top scorer, Alfie May, to Birmingham City earlier on in the window, Jones and his recruitment team have made a number of solid additions to the squad, such as Luke Berry, Greg Docherty, Matty Godden and Gassan Ahadme among others.

It's clear that the Welshman is targeting players with high-quality ability and experience in equal measure, and the signing of Begovic would only add to Charlton's intentions.

Furthermore, the pending departure of Harry Isted to Burton Albion looks to pave the way for the Bosnian's arrival, already adding to a solid goalkeepers union alongside Will Mannion and Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

This signing would definitely be a coup for the Addicks, especially with the aforementioned competition.