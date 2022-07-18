Charlton Athletic set to seal permanent deal for 27-year-old

Charlton Athletic are set to sign Jack Payne on a free transfer, according to a report from the Swindon Advertiser.

It is understood that the attacking midfielder has opted to reject Swindon Town’s offer of a new lucrative contract and will now be linking up with his former manager Ben Garner at The Valley.

This particular deal is set to be completed in the next 48 hours with Payne undergoing a medical at Charlton today.

The 27-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Addicks and is on course to become the latest addition to the club’s squad.

Charlton have already bolstered their team by securing the services of Eoghan O’Connell, Conor McGrandles, Mandela Egbo, Joe Wollacott and Steven Sessegnon this summer.

As per the South London Press journalist Richard Cawley, Payne will sign a two-year deal with Charlton that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Currently a free-agent, Payne featured regularly for Swindon during his time at the Energy Check County Ground.

In the previous term, the attacking midfielder helped his side qualify for the play-offs by providing 18 direct goal contributions in League Two.

Swindon went on to suffer a penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Port Vale in the semi-finals of this aforementioned competition.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a great bit of business by the Addicks as Payne excelled under the guidance of Garner at Swindon last season.

By replicating the performances that he produced in the fourth-tier for the Robins in a Charlton shirt later this year, the attacking midfielder could help the club reach new heights in League One.

Certainly no stranger to life in this division, Payne will fancy his chances of hitting the ground running in the new term as he has provided an impressive total of 58 direct goal contributions in 183 appearances at this level during this career.

With Charlton set to face Accrington Stanley in League One later this month, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Payne is handed the opportunity to impress in this particular fixture.