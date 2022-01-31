Charlton Athletic set to miss out on Championship striker agreement

Charlton Athletic look set to miss out on the signing of Blackburn Rovers striker Connor McBride.

That’s after journalist Alan Nixon reported that the 21-year-old is instead set to join Scottish League One side Queen’s Park on loan.

McBride joined Blackburn on a permanent deal from Celtic back in the summer of 2020, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Ewood Park club, despite some prolific form at youth level.

That had led to reports from The Sun (30/01) claiming that Charlton were interested in the striker, with the Addicks seemingly planning to sign McBride permanently, before loaning him out for the rest of the season.

Now however, it seems that such a move will not be happening, with this latest update from Nixon suggesting that McBride is instead set to make a loan move to Queen’s Park until the end of the season.

BLACKBURN. Young Scottish forward Connor McBride heading for QUEENS PARK on loan. CHARLTON buy and loan idea not fancied. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2022

As things stand, McBride’s contract with Blackburn expires at the end of this season, but the Championship promotion hopefuls do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

This seems to be a sensible approach for Blackburn to take with regards to McBride’s future.

The striker has yet to play a first-team game for Rovers since joining the club, or even during a loan move elsewhere.

This therefore, will finally give the Ewood Park club a chance to get some idea of whether or not McBride can make the step up to senior football with them, something they would have been able to do with that deal with Charlton.

Given the Addicks are seemingly keen on a striker before the window closes, this update will no doubt be frustrating for those at The Valley.