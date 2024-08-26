Charlton Athletic are closing in on the loan signing of midfielder Allan Campbell from Luton Town.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the 26-year-old has already agreed on a temporary move to The Valley to re-unite with his former boss Nathan Jones.

Campbell joined Luton from Motherwell back in the summer of 2021, and then helped the Hatters win promotion to the Premier League two years later under Rob Edwards.

However, he himself spent last season on loan back in the Championship after finding himself surplus to requirements at Kenilworth Road, in what was an injury-hit campaign with Millwall.

Allan Campbell senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Motherwell 160 16 9 Luton Town 86 7 4 Millwall 12 0 2 Stats Correct As Of 26th August 2024

Now it seems as though the midfielder will be on the move again this summer, as we enter the final week of the transfer window.

Nathan Jones set for Allan Campbell reunion at Charlton Athletic

As per this latest update, Campbell is set to spend this season on loan at The Valley with Charlton.

It is thought that the Luton man has already passed a medical and agreed terms of the loan spell with the Addicks.

Luton were of course managed by current Charlton boss Nathan Jones when they signed Campbell three years ago.

The Welshman is said to be a big fan of the midfielder from their time together at Kenilworth Road, and has been looking to reunite with him again, which now looks set to happen.

So far this summer, Charlton have completed eight new senior signings, including that of another former Luton player in the form of Luke Berry, who has joined on a free transfer.

It has been a positive start to the campaign on the pitch for the Addicks as well. Jones' side have won all three of their League One matches this season, putting them third in the early standings.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, with a trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading.

For their part, Luton have endured a difficult start to the Championship campaign after relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Hatters have taken just one points from their opening three league games, and face back to back games with QPR in the Carabao Cup and Championship this week.

Allan Campbell could be a good signing for Charlton

The signing of Campbell does look as though it could be a useful one for the Addicks to make this summer.

Having spent plenty of time in the Championship recently, he is certainly a player who ought to have the pedigree to make an impact in League One.

That is particularly the case when considering the fact he will be managed by Jones, who he played so well under at Luton.

As a result, he could be an important figure in helping Charlton to maintain their strong start to the season.

From a Luton perspective, they may see this as a sensible deal to complete as well, having already strengthened in the centre of midfield this summer.

With Shandon Baptiste, Liam Walsh and Tom Krauss all coming into the club, they ought to have the depth needed in that area to cope with Campbell's absence.

So with a move to Charlton giving the midfielder a chance to play regularly under a manager he knows well, this ought to be a deal that makes sense for everyone involved.