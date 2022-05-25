Charlton Athletic set to finalise agreement with 42-y/o as Johnnie Jackson’s successor

Charlton Athletic will appoint Ben Garner as their new manager after agreeing terms with the Swindon Town boss.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard made the decision to sack Johnnie Jackson following the end of the campaign, which had seen the former player succeed Nigel Adkins and guide the side to a 13th placed finish.

That wasn’t enough for Sandgaard though, so they have been on the lookout for a new boss in the past few weeks and it now appears they’ve found their man.

That’s after the South London Press revealed that productive talks have taken place with Garner, who has agreed to take over at The Valley after compensation was agreed between the clubs.

The 42-year-old has developed a reputation as a bright coach who encourages attractive football, having worked with Bristol Rovers before linking up with the Robins.

Garner’s Swindon side reached the League Two play-offs this season but they lost to Port Vale on penalties in the semi-final.

He will now be expected to oversee major changes with the Addicks, as he looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion to the Championship next season.

The verdict

This would certainly be a bold move because Garner’s CV doesn’t suggest he is a major upgrade on Jackson, even if he does have a reputation for playing stylish football.

So, Garner will need to hit the ground running and he will need backing from Sandgaard in the market to bring in the players he needs.

Ultimately, it’s a big call from the owner and it will be very interesting to see how this plays out next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.