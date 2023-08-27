Charlton Athletic are unexpectedly set to announce the departure of their manager Dean Holden, according to South London Press reporter Rich Cawley.

Holden has been in charge at The Valley since December, having taken over from Ben Garner in the dugout, and he only signed a new long-term contract in March.

However, after a poor start to the 2023-24 season which has seen the Addicks lose four out of their first five League One matches, including their last four in a row, Holden is believed to have been relieved of his duties at the London outfit.

More to follow...