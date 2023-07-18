They may not be under new ownership yet officially, but Charlton Athletic have been making some ambitious plays in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Following three years of disappointing finishes outside of the play-offs spots in League One, the 2023-24 campaign could be the one that sees them really kick on with a much more open-looking race for the top two.

Despite spending a decent chunk of cash in the last few years, Thomas Sandgaard has failed to really deliver the goods when it comes to being owner of the Addicks, and after some failed managerial appointments he is on the verge of selling up with a deal agreed with SE7 Partners, which involves ex-Sunderland owner Charlie Methven.

Methven was a big reason for Dean Holden being appointed as head coach back in December and he could be the appointment that gets Charlton back to the Championship in the end, and additions so far such as Harry Isted and the prolific Alfie May could help them achieve that.

A fourth new arrival of the summer for Holden's squad is now on the verge of being completed though and it is that of Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara, who according to South London Press reporter Rich Cawley is set so arrive on loan at The Valley for the 2023-24 season.

Who is Panutche Camara?

Camara's footballing career started in academies in Portugal before making the move to England in 2016, linking up with Barnsley's under-23's as a 19-year-old.

He soon joined non-league Dulwich Hamlet though in 2017 but his talents were soon noticed and later that year after scoring four goals in just nine league outings, Crawley Town of League Two would bring him into the EFL.

Camara played for the Red Devils for three seasons in League Two until he was signed on a free transfer by Plymouth Argyle, giving him League One football for the very first time.

The four-cap Guinea-Bissau international scored 10 times for the Pilgrims in 94 appearances but with one year left on his contract and a desire to depart Home Park, Camara left for third tier rivals Ipswich Town in a £500,000 deal last summer.

As it happened, both clubs were promoted but the 26-year-old endured a nightmare first season at Portman Road, playing just four times in all competitions due to multiple groin surgeries, which has meant that he has slipped down the pecking order.

That has allowed Charlton to swoop in for his services, albeit only on loan though as they look to give Camara some much-needed game-time.

Is Panutche Camara a good signing for Charlton?

The Addicks are definitely lacking in their engine room, especially after losing Albie Morgan to Blackpool, so if Camara can get back to full fitness then this has to be considered a very good signing.

Camara was one of the top midfielders in League One at Plymouth for two years but he would not have foreseen the injury issues that were about to head his way.

It is unfortunate that his situation at Ipswich is what it is, but a full year in League One with a team that should be challenging for the title will do Camara the world of good and he should be starting games too, so it's a win-win for all involved