Charlton set to beat Oxford Utd and Lincoln to secure Premier League transfer agreement

Charlton Athletic are reportedly set to win the race to sign highly-rated Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

That is according to Alan Nixon, via Patreon, who claims that the Addicks and their boss Ben Garner have been ‘given the nod’ to sign the 19-year-old on loan for the season.

The report states that Garner cast eyes over the player on Monday as he turned out for the Eagles’ under-21 side.

A former youth prospect at Chelsea, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a highly thought of prospect at Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old has excelled in the Eagles youth sides since making the move to Selhurst Park in 2019, impressing for both the under-18’s and under-21’s in recent seasons.

In the under-18 Premier League in 2020/21, for example, Rak-Sakyi scored eight goals and registered eight assists in 16 appearances, for example.

Impressively, the winger went on to build on that further in the Premier League 2 for Palace’s under-21 side, scoring 18 goals and laying on five assists for his teammates.

His fine form in recent seasons earned him his Premier League debut under Patrick Viera last term, too, making a cameo against Chelsea at the beginning of last campaign, and another appearance against Manchester United in the final match of the season.

The Verdict

I think this has the potential to be a really exciting signing for Charlton Athletic.

You only have to look at the numbers Rak-Sakyi has produced at Crystal Palace in recent seasons to see there is a lot of talent there, and the task he has now is trying to replicate those numbers in senior football.

In all honesty, League One will be a good test for the young winger, and will certainly provide a good indication as to where he is currently at in his career.

It will certainly be interesting to follow his development at The Valley closely this season.