Highlights Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to leave Peterborough United and join Charlton Athletic in a £450,000 transfer deal.

The move to Charlton will be £350,000 less than the previous agreement with Bristol Rovers in the summer.

Clarke-Harris' addition to Charlton's squad will help compensate for the injury of Miles Leaburn and enhance the team's attacking threat.

Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris is nearing a departure from the Weston Homes Stadium, and it looks like he'll be staying in League One.

The 29-year-old striker has been destined to leave Peterborough ever since he was transfer listed by the club at the end of the 2022-23 season, as per the BBC. A move in the summer transfer window looked likely, but, with that falling through, Clarke-Harris looked destined to move on from the Posh.

The striker was set to join Bristol Rovers on the last day of the summer window. The Gas were going to pay a reported £800,000 for the Jamaican, according to the Peterborough Telegraph, but late submission of paperwork to the EFL led the deal to collapse. The Peterborough Telegraph said that Rovers weren't going to go back in for the 29-year-old in the new year, but reports are suggesting that he's now got his move away from the Posh.

Jonson Clarke-Harris set to leave Peterborough United

According to the Sunday Mirror's Sports News Editor, Darren Witcoop, the former joint-top goalscorer in the third division in English football is set to join Charlton Athletic before the end of the January transfer window. Charlton are reportedly set to pay £450,000 for Clarke-Harris; £350,000 less than the club agreed with Rovers in the summer.

Witcoop added that there was interest in the 29-year-old from League Two side Wrexham AFC, but that it looks like Clarke-Harris is off to The Valley.

Like The Gas, they too had a move for a striker on deadline day fall through. The Welsh club agreed a £500,000 fee for former Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong, as per the Daily Mail, but the move didn't come to anything, due to the same reasons as Rovers' failed attempt to get Clarke-Harris.

Jonson Clarke-Harris will add to Charlton's threat

Two of the Addicks' forward players - Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor - have combined for 22 goals through the first 25 games of the season. Naturally, you wouldn't look at that and think that they'd need to spend nearly half a million pounds for another striker.

But the injury to 20-year-old Miles Leaburn fully justifies this move. He injured his hamstring in a win against Cheltenham at the back end of November. Leaburn has since had to undergo surgery on his hamstring, which means he may not return until early April, as per the South London Press.

The 20-year-old, who the South London Press revealed was being monitored by Chelsea and Brentford, had started nine games for Charlton in the 2023/24 season, and had scored three goals. But his 6'6" frame was just as important to the team as his goals were. His physical ability allowed May to flourish in his role, playing just off the striker. He's only scored one league goal since Leaburn's injury.

Not only will adding Clarke-Harris make Charlton an even more threatening side, but it'll help them get the best out of one of their star players.