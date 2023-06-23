Barnsley are set for another blow less than 24 hours after seeing their head coach Michael Duff depart for Swansea City.

The Tykes believed that Duff was in the job for the long haul after departing Cheltenham Town last summer for Oakwell, but his good work in South Yorkshire had been picked up on by others after helping the club reach the League One play-off final.

A late Sheffield Wednesday goal in extra time at Wembley denied them a return to the Championship, but it hasn't stopped Duff from getting there as he will replace Russell Martin in the dugout at the South Wales outfit.

One of their heroes from the final, despite being on the losing side, was Harry Isted, who joined in January on loan from Luton Town as the Hatters signed Jack Walton permanently, who went in the opposite direction from Barnsley.

Who is Harry Isted?

Most of Isted's experience before his temporary move to the Tykes was in the form of non-league loan stints, with just six competitive matches played for Luton since 2017, but an injury to Brad Collins in-between the sticks meant the 26-year-old got his chance and kept goal from mid-February until the end of the season, playing 22 times and keeping nine clean sheets.

Barnsley of course hoped to sign him permanently when Luton Town announced he would be released from the Hatters this summer, but it appears that they have been gazumped.

Charlton Athletic set to sign Luton Town's Harry Isted

That is because according to TalkSPORT's Alex Crook, Barnsley's League One rivals Charlton Athletic are poised to win the race to sign soon-to-be free agent Isted, fending off Barnsley's interest to secure his services.

Charlton themselves are seemingly in need of fresh goalkeeper additions with Jojo Wollacott having joined Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian for an undisclosed fee, and it appears that Dean Holden has wasted no time in targeting his successor.

Isted is set to compete with Ashley Maynard-Brewer for the starting jersey in Holden's side, with the 23-year-old Australian stopper featuring 29 times in all competitions for the Addicks last season.

Barnsley meanwhile will have to look elsewhere in a bid to strengthen their goalkeeping department, however with Collins fit and available since the middle of March they have a goalkeeper that has been their first-choice for a while now ready to step back in following Isted's decision to move elsewhere.