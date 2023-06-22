With the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday earning promotion to the Championship and questions to be answered over the three teams coming down from the second tier, there could be an opening for Charlton Athletic to capitalise on in the 2023-24 League One season.

The Addicks have finished outside of the third tier play-offs three years in a row, but there's reasons to be optimistic this summer as the sale of the club from Thomas Sandgaard to a consortium including hedge fund boss Joshua Friedman and former Houston Dynamo owner Gabriel Brener looks set to be completed.

Moves are already being made in the transfer market as an offer has been accepted for prolific Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, with the attacking areas of the pitch a place that Dean Holden needs to strengthen, with just youngsters Miles Leaburn and Daniel Kanu on the books as well as the injury-prone Chuks Aneke.

One player who is reportedly going to be a target for Charlton, according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, is a player that supporters are no stranger to in the form of Mason Burstow.

Charlton Athletic keen on Mason Burstow

The Addicks picked Burstow up in 2020 from non-league Maidstone United and was handed his senior debut a year later in an EFL Trophy clash against Crawley Town, a match in which he scored.

Burstow featured just seven times in the league and scored twice but Chelsea were keen to add him to their ranks and that's what they did in February of last year, paying £1.6 million with the deal including add-ons and a sell-on clause, but he was loaned back to The Valley for the rest of the season without hitting the back of the net in that time.

How has Mason Burstow fared at Chelsea?

Burstow was slotted into the Chelsea under-21's team for the 2022-23 season instead of being loaned out again to further his experience in men's football, and he performed rather well for the Blues.

He was their first-choice centre-forward and scored 11 times in 29 appearances in the Premier League 2 competition and also the EFL Trophy, and after his goalscoring form at developmental level there may be a case to send him out on loan instead for the 2023-24 season.

And with their lack of striking options, Charlton could look to pounce and give the 19-year-old yet another chance, and they're well and truly expected to be in the running.