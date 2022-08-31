Charlton Athletic set for player exit with interest piling up for 24-year-old

Charlton could be set for a bidding war at the end of the current transfer window, with London News Online reporting that Diallang Jaiyesimi is wanted by up to six clubs on loan.

The 24-year-old has played three times so far this season in League One, with one assist. That also includes one start for the Addicks in the division too.

However, even though the player has been in and around the first-team picture so far this campaign, the side are believed to be willing to let the player head out on a short-term deal.

It means he can get much more regular action and then return to The Valley with more experience and as a better player.

Now, with the 24-year-old’s availability out there, there are believed to be six sides that are keen to try and bring the player in on loan before the window closes on Thursday. Those six teams are unnamed but there has previously been interest from MK Dons and Lincoln according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon account, so they are likely to be amongst the interested parties.

Having spent the last four seasons in League One, he is certainly well-versed in third tier football and could no doubt do a job for another team like the Dons in this division. In total, Jaiyesimi has a haul of 15 goal contributions in 45 starts in this league over the course of his career – and whichever side wins the battle for his signature will be hoping for more from him this season.

The Verdict

Diallang Jaiyesimi could probably stay at Charlton and feature sporadically throughout the campaign, as he would no doubt get minutes here and there considering his experience and record.

However, Ben Garner can’t guarantee regular football for the 24-year-old and rather than make him spend most of his time on the bench, the boss must feel it will be more beneficial to ship him out on loan. It will certainly get him on the field more frequently and could make him a better player for them to eventually use too.

There could be any number of clubs that would be boosted by having him in their ranks. He’s proven he can be an exciting talent and he can also contribute in front of goal too, so any side in League One would benefit from having him in their team.

MK Dons need a creative spark and they have had an interest that has been confirmed, so they could be a good landing spot for the player but with six teams in the race, it won’t be easy for any side to seal a deal for him this window.