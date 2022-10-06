Charlton Athletic set for boost as 29-year-old’s status becomes clearer

Charlton Athletic could be handed a boost soon, with Chuks Aneke back in training and one step closer to returning to the first-team according to the club’s official Twitter account.

The Addicks are currently 16th in the League One standings and have struggled to pick up results recently, due largely to a lack of options in their strikeforce.

Right now, the side have only two real forwards to choose from. They are Jayden Stockley, who has managed just two goals so far this campaign, and Miles Leaburn who has three. It’s left Charlton short upfront and with Aneke sidelined, it has meant they don’t have much choice or option for rotation.

Quiz: Did Charlton Athletic win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 17 Memorial Stadium 1-0 W 0-0 D 2-1 W 1-0 L

It means the club have not won in any of their last five outings – so it will be positive news for boss Ben Garner to see the 29-year-old could soon be available for selection again. The club’s Twitter page posted images of the striker in training and it suggests that he could be back in the squad, potentially as soon as the weekend.

Aneke has been out of action since last season and hasn’t featured for the club at all since April. He managed just nine appearances for the Addicks in League One last time out but those showings produced four goals – leaving him with a record of 1.01 goals or assists per 90. His presence in the side would be a real boost right now then – and it will be positive to see that after a lengthy layoff, he could soon be back in the fold.

The Verdict

Chuks Aneke being back in the Charlton first-team could be a real lift to everyone right now and could help draw some more positive results out of the team.

The player has proven during his time with the Addicks in League One that he is certainly up to standard at this level. His record is exceptional and the goals he scored last year showed he can be a real threat in the third tier, the issue is just keeping him fit enough to actually feature.

The striker has suffered with plenty of knocks and it has meant he has spent the majority of his time with Charlton watching on from the sidelines. With Ben Garner needing another option upfront, now would be the perfect time for Aneke to come back to full fitness and to help the side out.

If the club can keep him match fit, then he could be the spark they need up front this campaign.