Charlton Athletic set asking price for Middlesbrough target

Charlton Athletic have reportedly set an asking price of around £1 million for Middlesbrough target Dillon Phillips.

The Addicks were relegated to League One last season but Phillips was one of their star men, regularly producing impressive performances and winning their player of the year award.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away this summer with Boro, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City all touted as interested parties.

Charlton director of football Steve Gallen has suggested previously that the south London club are not looking to sell Phillips this summer but a fresh update has emerged on his future.

According to reputable journalist Alan Nixon, the Addicks have set an asking price in the region of £1 million for the English shot-stopper.

It is understood that Boro feel that figure is too high for Phillips, while Birmingham are also thought to be exploring other options.

A product of the Charlton academy, the keeper emerged as first choice in the 2018/19 campaign and played every single Championship game for Lee Bowyer’s side last term.

The Addicks season gets underway next weekend as they face Swindon Town in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Middlesbrough players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Lewis Baker playing now? Chelsea Arsenal Leeds United Vitesse

The Verdict

This seems like a more than fair price for Phillips, in my eyes. The 25-year-old showed his quality last term and not only is he a reliable keeper at Championship level, he should only improve over the next few years.

That should make him a very appealing target, particularly at this price.

With the transfer window set to end in October, it will be very interesting to see whether Charlton can hold onto their man.