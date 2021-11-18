Charlton Athletic secure fresh agreement for 24-year-old

Corey Blackett-Taylor has signed a new contract at Charlton Athletic which will keep him at The Valley until the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old originally only joined until January in the summer but his performances in the first 17 games of the season have warranted recognition. Blackett-Taylor has shown his quality in glimpses, particularly in draws against Gillingham and Portsmouth, but will be keen to build on the start he has made and contribute to the Addicks’ endeavours as the season progresses.

The former Aston Villa man expressed his delight at the agreement when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “Straight away when I got here I already had that feeling that this is where I wanted to be. I just had that motivation to get a longer contract sorted and as soon as it got offered I knew that I was going to sign it, I’m glad that we got to an agreement and it’s all sorted now.”

There is fierce competition for places in wide areas at Charlton with Jonathan Leko, Charlie Kirk and Diallang Jaiyesimi all vying for a spot on the flank. Mainly utilised as an impact substitute so far, Blackett-Taylor will be hoping to earn a run in the side under Johnnie Jackson in the near future.

The Verdict

The new deal has been thoroughly deserved. If Charlton had waited too long there would have been interest from other third tier clubs in acquiring Blackett-Taylor for the second half of the season.

The Addicks are still way off the pace from where they would like to be at this stage. Charlton picked up just nine points from their opening 13 games before Nigel Adkins’ dismissal and have earned ten in just four league games since. The gap between them and the top six stands at nine points as they prepare to host league leaders Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see how significant a role Blackett-Taylor plays against the Pilgrims on Saturday after receiving the good news.