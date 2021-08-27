Charlton Athletic secure Championship transfer agreement

Charlton Athletic have signed attacking player Elliot Lee on loan from Luton Town until the end of the season.

Lee started his career at West Ham United coming up through the youth system and during this time had loan spells at an array of clubs, including his current parent club Luton and Colchester United.

In 2016, Lee made a permanent move to Barnsley where he made six appearances before moving on to Luton in 2017. Since signing for The Hatters, he has gone on to make ninety three appearances for the club. However, this is now his second loan spell away after he was at Oxford United last season.

He comes to Charlton in good form after playing his part in Oxford’s play-off push last season scoring six goals in 18 appearances.

This move is also a sentimental one as he follows in the footsteps of his father Rob Lee who spent nine years with The Addicks, making an impressive 343 appearances for the club and scoring 65 goals.

Elliot expressed his joy over this move as he told the club’s official media: “It’s a great day. It’s a really proud moment for me and my family obviously with the history of the club and my dad playing here, so I’m over the moon to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins credited Lee’s versatility as he spoke about his new signing.

He said: “Elliot Lee is a player who has done well and been promoted from the division as well. He plays in the forward positions, whether he plays out wide or behind the striker. He’s got a good pedigree. He’s got experience. He’s got goalscoring flair. He can see a pass and score a goal.”

The 26-year-old will be with Charlton for the season and wear the number 17 shirt.

The Verdict:

This is a good signing for Charlton as Lee is a proven player in League One and his experience in this league will show when he plays for them.

On top of this, Lee is an adaptable player who will be able to fit into multiple positions for his new club which will provide Charlton with more threat in an attacking sense.

Charlton have only managed to score two goals this season so this is definitely an addition they need and Lee should be able to help them increase their tally throughout the season.

