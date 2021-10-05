Charlton Athletic seal fresh agreement with central midfielder

Promising Charlton Athletic academy star Karoy Anderson has put pen-to-paper on a long-term contract at The Valley.

The 17-year-old, who operates as a central midfielder, has extended his stay at the London club until 2024.

Anderson has been within The Addicks’ academy since the age of eight, signing his first professional contract on his 17th birthday.

The highly-rated academy star has been described as a “very good all-around midfield player” by academy manager Steve Avory.

The young midfielder has not tasted first-team football as of yet but will be hoping to continue his progression until that day comes.

Anderson’s next task will be cementing himself in the club’s U18 squad, and he will also be in search of opportunities to represent the club at U23 level too.

The verdict

Charlton have produced a lot of talent over the years, with the likes of Joe Gomez, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Aribo and Ademola Lookman, coming through the ranks at the London club.

Adding to that, the likes of Albie Morgan, Nathan Harness, and Charlie Barker have displayed in recent years that there is a route to the first-team set up at The Valley, and whilst senior football may still be a few years away at the moment, he will be hoping to set himself up well for when that day comes.

Charlton have assembled a strong squad this season, full of experience and know-how of the higher divisions, and despite struggling thus far, the knowledge that these players possess will help the academy stars coming through.