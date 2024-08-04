Highlights Nathan Jones aims to boost Charlton Athletic's League One performance with new signings and strategic planning for the upcoming season.

Jones is looking to finalise his squad with potential new acquisitions, including former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and Jamaican talent Kaheim Dixon.

Charlton's success in the 2024/25 League One campaign hinges on a strong start in August, with challenging fixtures against tough opponents planned.

Charlton Athletic supporters will be hoping that Nathan Jones can improve the Addicks' performance in League One next season, and there are a few things they will want to see happen to give them confidence that he will be able to do so.

Nathan Jones was appointed as Charlton Athletic manager in February, with the club languishing in the bottom half of League One following a disastrous run of form under his predecessor Michael Appleton.

The Welshman lost just two of his 16 games in the dugout during the back end of the season, which included a 14-game unbeaten run that saw Charlton finish the League One season in 16th place.

There is no doubt that the 51-year-old will be intending to improve the Addicks' performance in the third tier during the upcoming campaign, especially considering that he has brought in several new signings from clubs in higher divisions, including Luke Berry, Greg Docherty and Matty Godden.

Jones will be joined by Charlton's supporters in hoping that a few things can happen in August to set the Addicks up for a successful 2024/25 season.

Jones can add the finishing touches to his squad

Charlton have brought seven new signings in through the door at The Valley so far during the summer transfer window, but Jones still wants to add some more quality to his squad before the deadline at the end of August.

The Addicks have been linked with a move for former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, while a deal for Jamaican international Kaheim Dixon is subject to the 19-year-old receiving a work permit.

However, Jones knows that there will need to be outgoings if he is going to be able to sign all his transfer targets during the current transfer window.

If Jones can move on the players that he has deemed surplus to requirements and bring in all the new signings he feels the squad needs, Charlton supporters will have every reason to be happy.

Scott Fraser moves on

One player who may need to move on in order for Charlton to sign their transfer targets this summer is Scottish midfielder Scott Fraser.

Fraser was sent on loan to Heart of Midlothian in January, after failing to score or assist in League One during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Scott Fraser's stats for Charlton Athletic (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 78 10 11

London News Online confirmed that the Addicks would be happy to allow the 29-year-old, who has a year left on his contract at The Valley, to leave the club this summer.

Despite Fraser showing his quality at times during his spell in SE7, most Charlton supporters would not be too upset to see him leave, especially if it enables the club to bring in another new signing in August to replace him.

Charlton get off to a good start in League One

Charlton are preparing for their fifth consecutive season in League One following their relegation from the Championship on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

They have failed to finish in the top six once since their return to the third tier, and Jones will know that is something that must change sooner rather than later.

The Addicks have not been given the easiest run of fixtures to start their 2024/25 League One journey, although if they can pick up a few good results during the first month of the season, it could give them the platform to kick on and enjoy a successful campaign.

Charlton face Wigan Athletic and Reading away from home in August, while Leyton Orient and Bolton Wanderers will visit The Valley during the same month. A cup tie against Birmingham City is also scheduled for the first week of the season, and a testing trip to Rotherham United awaits at the beginning of September.

If Jones can pick up a few important wins in August, Charlton supporters will feel optimistic about what is in store for the rest of the season.