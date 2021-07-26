Charlton Athletic rivalling Hull City in chase to sign Sheffield United player

Charlton Athletic have joined Hull City in pursuit of Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater, according to Hull Live.

Slater spent last season with The Tigers, making 27 appearances in a season that eventually resulted in promotion to the Championship.

The 21-year-old, who struggled to nail down a starting place in the early stages of the season, began eight of Hull’s last nine games during the 2020/21 season, helping to steer the club to the League One title.

Slater has been high up Grant McCann’s priority list ever since last season came to a close, whilst Preston North End also emerged as an interested party back in May.

Now, Charlton are hopeful of providing the 21-year-old with a London home, according to Hull Live.

The Addicks narrowly missed out on the play-off places last season, and they are hopeful this year of building a squad that is capable of bouncing back to the Championship.

The verdict

It seems that the Championship is the next most logical step in Slater’s progression. However, it remains to be seen if Hull could promise regular first-team football this time around. If they are unable to, then Charlton might be the ideal destination.

However, the fact that Hull have been placed under a transfer embargo this summer really dents their chances of securing him – certainly on a permanent basis.

Of course, Slater could still be a Sheffield United player come the start of the 2021/22 campaign, however, it is unlikely that he would be a regular starter, given the talented midfield that the club possess.

