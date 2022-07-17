Charlton Athletic respond as transfer interest emerges in 22-year-old

Charlton Athletic have rejected offers from elsewhere for the signing of striker Josh Davison, a report from The South London Press has claimed.

Davison joined Charlton back in October 2019, and has since gone on to make 35 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, scoring six goals.

The striker has also spent time on loan elsewhere, including a spell at Swindon Town last season, where he scored nine goals in 23 games for the Robins, under the management of now Charlton manager Ben Garner.

Now it seems as though there is more interest from elsewhere in doing a deal for Davison during the current transfer window.

According to this latest update, Charlton have rejected bids to sign Davison this summer, but are nontheless ready to sell the 22-year-old during this transfer window.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Davison’s contract at The Valley, meaning this could be Charlton’s last chance to receive a fee for the striker, who they are seemingly ready to cash in on.

The Verdict

This does feel like it could be the right approach for Charlton to take on the future of Davison.

With the striker now into the final year of his contract at The Valley, it does make sense for them to look to cash in on him while they can, given the options they have in that position.

However, the Addicks must also ensure that if they are to let him go, then they have to get the right fee for the 22-year-old, to show they will not be pushed around in the market.

Even so, with this stance now clear, and the fact that Davison has shown he can be a useful asset in the EFL, it would be no surprise to see more bids come in for the Charlton man at some point this summer.